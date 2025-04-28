DUBAI - Emirates and flydubai are setting the gold standard in airline partnerships, hitting a milestone 5 million travellers flying on their joint networks in the past year, reflecting an outstanding 36% positive growth in joint passengers carried compared to the previous year.

This latest milestone represents the culmination of more than seven years of close coordination and a shared objective to streamline travel and enhance Dubai’s connectivity.

Supporting Dubai’s D33 vision to become a major economic hub, Emirates and flydubai are also poised to make Dubai one of the most connected cities in the world by adding 400 destinations to its foreign trade and tourism map.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group and Chairman of flydubai, said, "The Emirates and flydubai partnership has been a gamechanger for both carriers. It is a testament to collaborative excellence that has delivered more flight options and a better experience for travellers, underpinned by a vast network that connects every corner of the globe. I’m immensely proud of what has been achieved so far, and look forward to the next phase of growth and impact that both Emirates and flydubai will have on enhancing Dubai’s connectivity and shaping the future of air travel across regions.”

Since 2017, the partnership has delivered an array of benefits to more than 22 million customers who have travelled across the joint network of both carriers. By combining the strength of their networks, Emirates and flydubai have created a robust schedule that offers unrivalled choice and convenience, and one integrated loyalty programme that continues to deliver fantastic benefits.

Starting with just 29 cities in 2017, today, the Emirates and flydubai joint network has expanded to a staggering 240 destinations in more than 100 countries, complemented by seamless on-ground experiences, a smooth check-in process, efficient baggage transfers, optimised flight schedules and enhanced connectivity at Dubai Airport with access to Terminal 3.

On average, customers can choose from 295 codeshare flights each day, which means expanded schedules and more flexibility when choosing departure times. More than 330 weekly flights operated by flydubai depart Terminal 3 to popular destinations including Zanzibar, Kathmandu, Krabi, Riyadh, and Naples. Emirates customers can explore more than 132 flydubai destinations, while flydubai passengers can access more than 142 Emirates destinations.

Both carriers continue to offer world-class travel experiences with robust passenger demand for premium cabins which have grown by 31 percent, which speaks to the strength of Emirates’ and flydubai’s product propositions.

In the last year, Emirates has launched flights to Bogota, Colombia, and Antananarivo in Madagascar, and plans to connect to Da Nang, Siem Reap and Shenzhen this summer. flydubai also announced 10 new cities, including popular destinations Antalya, Basel and Al Alamein for the summer season.

From its home in Dubai, flydubai has created a network of more than 130 destinations served by a fleet of 89 aircraft.



MZ