United Arab Emirates, Ras Al Khaimah: In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Fujairah Adventures and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) have signed a groundbreaking partnership that will take the UAE’s adventure tourism to new heights.

The collaboration, formalised by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at Fujairah's International Conference on Adventure Tourism on April 30, brings together two of the UAE’s most striking mountainous terrain, uniting Ras Al Khaimah’s soaring peaks and world-class adventure attractions with Fujairah’s wadis and heritage trails.

The adventure opportunities enabled by this partnership – including the creation of the UAE’s first cross-emirate hiking trail – will unlock the full potential of the Northern Emirates’ stunning landscapes. Together, the two destinations will offer a first-of-its-kind, integrated adventure experience that spans rugged mountains, ancient wadis, coastal areas, and expansive deserts. This initiative aligns with both emirates’ commitment to sustainable tourism, ensuring that all developments prioritise environmental conservation, cultural heritage, and community engagement.

The emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are each home to some of the UAE’s most sought-after adventure attractions. Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Jais mountain – the highest peak in the UAE – is home to world-class attractions such as Jais Flight, Jais Sledder, Jais Sky Tour, the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, and an expansive 97km hiking network. Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Jais Rim Trail, a 40-kilometre loop featuring the UAE’s longest balcony walk and ridge trail, offers unparalleled panoramic views of coastal mangroves and the Hajar Mountains extending into Oman. This multi-day trekking experience will be enhanced with overnight camping at mountain settlements, providing visitors with deep cultural immersion and supporting sustainable tourism.

Meanwhile, Fujairah boasts the world-class Fujairah Adventure Park, an extensive hiking trail network, and numerous upgraded trails. Its highlights include the renowned Altaybbah Historic Route, an ancient trade passage linking mountain villages and showcasing the region’s cultural heritage. Additionally, the Seven Summits Hike in central Fujairah provides panoramic city and coastal views, while Ain Al Sheria Trail offers geological wonders and ancient petroglyphs. The Wadi Al Dahir Hike leads adventurers to striking sulphur pools, while Wadi Al Abadilah’s lush canyon and year-round water streams present an oasis-like escape. For those seeking diverse terrain, Sal Khail Trail and the Alaqqah Coastal Ridge offer breathtaking hikes with both mountain and sea vistas. These sites complement Ras Al Khaimah’s adventure hotspots, such as Jabal Mibrah, Showka, Dafta, Mamadoh, Esfai, and Esfini, creating a seamlessly connected adventure corridor across both emirates.

Brent Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer, RAKTDA said: “This collaboration isn't just about expanding our tourism offerings – it's about creating meaningful connections between landscapes, communities, and cultures in ways we've never seen before. By partnering with Fujairah Adventures, we are not only enriching adventure tourism in the UAE but also setting a precedent for cross-destination collaborations that celebrate diversity, champion sustainability, and inspire a new era of exploration across the region’s most breathtaking terrains.”

Amr Zein Eddin, Fujairah Adventures Center Manager, said: “This MOU represents a strategic step toward strengthening the adventure tourism landscape in the UAE. By joining forces with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, we enhance our collective presence on the international stage, positioning both emirates as key players in the region’s adventure tourism sector. This collaboration allows us to share expertise, align development efforts, and create a more interconnected and competitive offering that attracts global adventurers while preserving the unique identity of each destination. Additionally, it highlights the rich culture and heritage of both emirates, ensuring that adventure tourism is deeply rooted in the authentic experiences and history that define our regions.”

A strategic partnership at a pivotal moment

The timing of this partnership is particularly significant given the rapid growth of the adventure tourism sector. From 2022 to 2025, adventure tourism has substantially contributed to the local economy, with projections estimating the sector will reach AED 30 million by 2030. Global travel trends indicate the adventure tourism segment is expected to grow at an annual rate of 10-15% over the next five years, with market studies suggesting that by 2030, the market could contribute up to 35% of the Middle East’s total tourism revenue. This collaboration is a strategic response to these upward trends, positioning Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah as key players in the region’s adventure tourism boom.

Building on a legacy of cross-destination collaboration

Teaming up with Fujairah Adventures builds upon RAKTDA’s ongoing commitment to borderless tourism and destination partnerships, including its successful collaboration with Musandam Governorate in the Sultanate of Oman to promote joint travel experiences. The collaboration between Ras Al Khaimah and Oman has already demonstrated the power of regional partnerships in driving international tourism. By facilitating and promoting cross-border experiences, Ras Al Khaimah has positioned itself as a gateway to the region’s most compelling adventure destinations, complementing the offerings of its neighbouring emirates and beyond.

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

