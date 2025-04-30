Strategic alliance, unveiled at ATM, marks a new era of accessibility for AlUla, solidifying its position as a must-visit global destination

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - AlUla, the acclaimed luxury heritage destination in northwest Saudi Arabia, today announced its partnership with Almosafer Activities, the first-ever tours and activities platform for the Saudi market and a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company Almosafer (part of Seera Group) and Klook, Asia's leading travel and experiences platform.

This collaboration represents AlUla’s first distribution partnership, where the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) supplies the curated content of tours and experiences, which is then made accessible through Almosafer Activities’ advanced distribution platform. This integration will then enable both Almosafer and Klook to effectively market and sell AlUla’s offerings to their extensive regional and international customer bases.

The initiative is an extension of the strategic partnership previously announced between AlUla and Almosafer (part of Seera Group).

Through this collaboration, Almosafer Activities will distribute AlUla’s offerings across Almosafer’s portfolio of travel businesses, including the region’s leading consumer brand and Almosafer’s Destination Management Company, Discover Saudi. Additionally, the integration will enable AlUla content to become available across Klook’s wide-reaching activities booking platforms.

The partnership will offer domestic and inbound audiences seamless access to book a selection of AlUla’s most sought-after experiences, encompassing heritage, adventure, and natural wonders. These include the heritage sites tours such as: Hegra Day Tour, Hegra Wildlife & Nature Tour, Dadan/Jabal Ikmah Day Tour, Oasis Heritage Trail and Old Town Day Tour. Other adventure bookable activities include the Abseil Experience, AlUla Stairway, AlUla Zipline Experience, Via Ferrata & Canyon Hammock Experience, Rock Climbing Experience, and the Giant Swing.

Commenting on the partnership, Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), said: “Building on our momentum at this year’s Arabian Travel Market, we are pleased to announce our collaboration with Almosafer Activities, a key platform in the Middle East’s dynamic travel sector. This integration is a significant step in furthering AlUla's reach and expanding access to its best-in-class heritage, culture and adventure experiences. We are confident that this step will further elevate AlUla's profile as a leading luxury boutique heritage destination, providing travellers with a seamless way to discover the history of Hegra, the thrill of our ziplines, the beauty of our desert landscapes and more.”

Saria Alderhali, General Manager, Almosafer Activities said: "Almosafer Activities is delighted to partner with AlUla and connect our travellers with this exceptional destination. With the integration of AlUla's array of experiences with our platform, we are providing better access than ever to travellers seeking the best that the Middle East has to offer. We are excited to play a role in showcasing its remarkable offerings to a wider audience while supporting the continued growth of tourism in Saudi Arabia as a whole.”

The announcement was made at AlUla’s stand at Arabian Travel Market, where the destination is actively engaging with key travel industry professionals from around the world, highlighting its latest developments and reaffirming its commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism.

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open-air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also, AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.

Visit experiencealula.com to learn more.

About Almosafer Activities:

A one-stop B2B platform for activities, tours, events, attractions and experiences

Almosafer Activities offers end-to-end content and inventory management solutions that support tourism and leisure activity providers in Saudi Arabia, as well as distributors across the globe, and provides a wide and special choice of product offerings for travelers to and within the Kingdom.

A joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company Almosafer (part of Seera Group) and Asia’s leading travel and experiences platform Klook, Almosafer Activities brings together two travel industry powerhouses to offer a holistic platform featuring the best of local and global expertise.

Almosafer Activities is a one-stop digital platform with end-to-end content and inventory management solutions that supports tourism and leisure activity merchants in Saudi Arabia, as well as distributors across the globe, to provide an unprecedented choice of product offering for travellers to, from, and within the Kingdom.

Visit Almosafer-activities.com to learn more.