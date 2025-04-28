DUBAI - Emirates will introduce a slew of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380s with upgraded cabins to 8 more cities on its network in the coming months.

The airline will roll out its refreshed A380s to Bangkok, Hong Kong, Nice and Perth and its upgraded Boeing 777s to Madrid, Kuala Lumpur, Phuket and Frankfurt, as well as another refitted Boeing 777 service to Dublin.

The airline's retrofit programme continues to advance at a remarkable pace with Emirates Engineering Centre teams working round the clock to complete full nose-to-tail makeovers at an average rate of one wide-body aircraft every three weeks.

The airline will also receive its first long-range A350 later this year, which is set to make its debut in Australia with the introduction of flights to Adelaide from 1st December.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The latest rollout of refurbished Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s and new A350s offer more opportunities for customers in over 70 dynamic cities and growing economies to enjoy our latest generation premium onboard experience combined with our award-winning service. The redoubling of our refurbishment programme efforts means that by the end of this year, Emirates will have established itself as one of the preeminent industry leaders offering Premium Economy seats.

In the next two years, we will definitively cement our position as the industry leader in Premium Economy deployment. The scaling up of our Premium Economy offering strengthens our competitive proposition to travellers and makes it our strategic differentiator by offering them more choice as they increasingly seek premium travel experiences.”

He added, “Deploying our first long-range A350 to Adelaide is an exciting development and underscores the importance of Australia as a major eastbound anchor in our network. It also represents our commitment to delivering the best possible long-haul experience on our latest generation aircraft.”

By the end of 2025, Emirates expects to receive 5 A350 aircraft earmarked to serve long-haul missions, featuring 32 lie-flat Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, 28 seats in Premium Economy, and 238 generously pitched Economy Class seats.

Since the start of the refurbishment programme in November 2022, Emirates has upgraded the interiors of 51 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft, now flying to 38 destinations.

The airline’s plans include entire cabin refurbishments of 219 aircraft, representing 110 Airbus A380s and 109 Boeing 777s.

The airline's unprecedented US $5 billion retrofit investment stands unrivalled in the aviation industry in scale and size, uniquely focused on enhancing the onboard experience for customers.

Meticulously orchestrated under the expertise of the Emirates Engineering team, over 270 engineers and technicians work round the clock, devoting over 1,800 man-hours each day to bring each aircraft to impeccable completion.

On average, it takes 22 days to retrofit an A380, and 18 days for a Boeing 777.

Every month, two aircraft roll out of the programme, ready for deployment to a new city, or to be layered on an existing operation sporting refurbished aircraft.



