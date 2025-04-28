Saudi Arabia - Just one month since its inaugural flight, Virgin Atlantic’s new daily route between London Heathrow and Riyadh is already proving to be a game-changer — connecting two global capitals through premium service, strategic alliances, and growing travel demand.



Launched on 30 March 2025, the nonstop service reflects Virgin Atlantic’s bold expansion into the Saudi market, and the response has been nothing short of remarkable. “The launch of our Riyadh service has exceeded expectations,” said Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic. “We’re seeing strong momentum across business, leisure, and family travel — testament to the appetite for connectivity between the UK and the Kingdom.”



The route has quickly become a cornerstone in Virgin Atlantic’s broader regional strategy. Early indicators showed around 80 percent point-of-sale from Saudi Arabia, with high demand from premium business travelers and a notable increase in VFR (visiting friends and relatives) traffic. The aircraft of choice is the A330neo, offering Virgin’s signature Retreat Suite, The Loft social space, and full onboard Wi-Fi — all tailored with Arabic-language entertainment, Halal dining, and culturally trained crew to meet the needs of Saudi guests.



Beyond passenger traffic, the route is also serving as a vital cargo corridor, supporting up to 30 tons of freight per flight. Demand is booming in sectors like pharmaceuticals, perishables, and e-commerce, further solidifying Riyadh’s role as a logistics hub.



Strategic partnerships are another key success driver. The new route strengthens Virgin Atlantic’s SkyTeam alliance, particularly through its codeshare with Saudia, and opens doors to regional travel. A recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with Riyadh Air sets the stage for a deeper collaboration, focused on future connectivity and joint growth.



Looking ahead, the 7:00 AM arrival into Heathrow provides seamless onward connections to 12 major U.S. cities and beyond, placing Riyadh at the center of a growing transatlantic network.



For Sir Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group, this route marks more than just a successful business move — it represents the next chapter in Virgin’s Saudi story. “With Virgin Mobile and Virgin Megastore already here, this new flight connects the Kingdom to our wider world of innovation and customer delight,” he said. “This isn’t just about flying — it’s about building bridges between cultures, people, and opportunities.”



Virgin Atlantic’s Riyadh launch underscores a clear promise: to deliver an experience that’s premium, thoughtful, and refreshingly different. As Saudi Arabia continues to expand its global reach, Virgin is proud to be part of that journey—airborne and invested for the long term.

