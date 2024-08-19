The multi-year partnership will expand Riyadh Air’s presence in the world of football

Miami, FL, USA – Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new digitally native airline, a fully owned company of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Concacaf, the FIFA Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, today announced a multi-year partnership to expand the airline’s presence in global sports.

As the ’Official Airline Partner’ of Concacaf, Riyadh Air will support all of the Confederation’s national and club competitions across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, supporting the growth of men’s, women’s, and youth football. The partnership will bring together two ambitious organizations with a shared commitment to excellence and connectivity.

Osamah Alnuaiser, SVP, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Riyadh Air, said, “We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership as the power of sport draws the world closer together. At Riyadh Air, we connect communities and build bridges across cultures, languages and experiences. Our partnership with Concacaf will bring passionate football fans closer to thrilling games and action in countries and territories in the Concacaf region. As the ‘Official Airline Partner’ of Concacaf, we are committed to developing the sport, enshrining our shared values of excellence in the skies and on the field.”

Philippe Moggio, General Secretary of Concacaf, said, "This partnership with Riyadh Air marks an exciting new chapter for Concacaf. Their global vision will support us in elevating all aspects of football in Concacaf, from grassroots programs to our world-class tournaments. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will create, connecting fans across continents and inspiring them to passionately follow the beautiful game."

Riyadh Air is scheduled to start operations in 2025 and will fly to over 100 destinations worldwide by 2030, advancing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for business and leisure travel.

Today’s partnership is instrumental in driving awareness for the airline, which aims to shape transformative travel experiences led by seamless digital integration. The new partnership extends Riyadh Air’s presence in the world’s most popular sport, complementing the airline’s existing collaboration with Athlético de Madrid, announced in August 2023.