Strategic collaborations with global leaders underscore Riyadh Air's pivotal role in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambitions

Dubai, UAE – At Dubai Airshow 2025, Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, today announced a comprehensive suite of technical, training, and travel partnership agreements designed to rapidly scale its operations and enhance the passenger experience.

These pivotal collaborations encompass a major expansion of its A321neo fleet support through new engine orders and state-of-the-art pilot simulators, technology and comprehensive maintenance & digital operations for its Boeing 787 Dreamliners. An array of strategic travel MoUs signed with key agencies align to cement Riyadh Air's position as a digital-native, future-focused airline, contributing to the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

“This week has been a hugely important step on our Pathway to Perfect as we signed a multitude of agreements with critical partners who will all contribute to our future success. These partnerships lay the groundwork for building and maintaining our fleet, equipping our flight deck crew with the best possible training and expanding our footprint in the region,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air. "With an ambitious aim to connect to 100 destinations by 2030, we need strong partners to help us deliver on the digital native, future-focused promises we’re making as an airline built from the ground, up – a truly once-in-a-generation opportunity”.

Capturing PIF Partner Synergies

Riyadh Air and The Helicopter Company (THC), the Kingdom’s exclusive commercial helicopter operator and PIF company, have also signed a strategic MoU which lays the groundwork for future collaboration to enhance travel convenience and unlock new mobility opportunities across Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Air’s contribution to the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving aviation ecosystem. The collaboration aligns with PIF’s mandate to strengthen strategic sectors and supports Saudi Vision 2030.

The initiative aims to facilitate fast and efficient transfers between King Khalid International Airport (RUH) and various destinations within Riyadh, mirroring similar premium helicopter transfer services offered in global cities such as New York and Nice.

Advanced Training and Propulsion for the A321neo Fleet

In support of the rollout of its Airbus A321 fleet, Riyadh Air inked agreements with technology company CAE and engine provider CFM LEAP. The CAE agreement will see Riyadh acquire two Airbus A321neo full-flight simulators (FFS), accompanied by a five-year Training Centre Operations (TCOP) agreement to support the airline’s pilot training needs. The two A321neo FFS join two Boeing 787-9 FFS acquired in 2023 in Riyadh Air’s training centres, which will be operated by CAE.

The deal signed with CFM LEAP saw a firm order placed for 120 CFM LEAP-1A engines to power Riyadh Air’s first 60 Airbus A321neo aircraft, as well as supplying spare engines. CFM LEAP engines feature advanced technologies like composite fan blades and ceramic matrix composites which offer 15% more fuel efficiency, with 15% lower carbon emissions than prior-generation CFM56 engines.

Optimizing the 787 Dreamliner Fleet: Comprehensive Support, Digital Integration & Technical Innovation

To support its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet, Riyadh Air has agreed a ten-year Total Component Support (TCS) and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) agreement with Lufthansa Technik, while also entering the Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem with AMOS M&E software.

The TCS provides Riyadh Air with 24/7/365 access to Lufthansa Technik’s industry-leading global spare parts pool network, through which the airline can significantly increase the availability of aircraft components for the 787 Dreamliner fleet. This will allow Riyadh Air to leverage considerable cost advantages compared to a conventional in-house spare parts provisioning. The deal includes comprehensive AOG (Aircraft On Ground) support that guarantees Riyadh Air the shortest possible reaction times and a dedicated logistics support for time-critical components.

Riyadh Air has also signed a long-term agreement with Safran Landing Systems to equip its growing fleet of more than 70 Boeing 787-9 aircraft with wheels & electric carbon brakes. Safran Landing Systems’ solutions offer up to 250 pounds (113 kg) in weight savings per aircraft - a key lever for optimizing aircraft performance. In the high-altitude conditions of King Khaled International Airport, brakes must absorb more kinetic energy because the air is less dense, which reduces the wings' range and the power of the engines' reverse thrust. The lighter a brake is, the higher its cooling capacity. This also translates directly into enhanced fuel efficiency and lower operating costs.

As part of this agreement, Safran Landing Systems will also provide its latest 787 Electrical Brake Tester, develop Riyadh Air’s repair capability, and train local technicians, supporting long-term airline performance and the growth of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s aviation ecosystem.

Connecting the World: Strategic Travel Alliances Boost Access and Experience

As the airline builds its footprint in the commercial space, Riyadh Air also signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with a number of regional and international entities. These MOUs, which are expected to enable seamless access to Riyadh Air’s expanding route network and bolster its premium passenger experience, include the following:

Bin Ghaith Travel (Saudi Arabia) – Direct Connect Agreement

(Saudi Arabia) – Direct Connect Agreement Flyin (Saudi Arabia) - Direct Connect Agreement

(Saudi Arabia) - Direct Connect Agreement Fursan Travel (Saudi Arabia) - Direct Connect Agreement

(Saudi Arabia) - Direct Connect Agreement Wego (Saudi Arabia) - Direct Connect Agreement

(Saudi Arabia) - Direct Connect Agreement Khimji's Travel & Tourism (UAE) - Distribution & Sales Services Agreement

(UAE) - Distribution & Sales Services Agreement Dadabhai Travel (Bahrain) - Distribution & Sales Services Agreement

(Bahrain) - Distribution & Sales Services Agreement Elite Travel (Bahrain) - Distribution & Sales Services Agreement

(Bahrain) - Distribution & Sales Services Agreement Wonder Travel (Egypt) - Distribution & Sales Services Agreement

(Egypt) - Distribution & Sales Services Agreement Executive Aviation (Pakistan) - Distribution & Sales Services Agreement

(Pakistan) - Distribution & Sales Services Agreement Gözen Havacilik ve Ticaret (Turkey) - Distribution & Sales Services Agreement

Riyadh Air already operates daily flights from KKIA to London Heathrow (LHR) for select passenger groups, as part of its preparations on its ‘Pathway to Perfect’ and will be revealing more of its route network, shortly. The airline’s digital native approach, paired with a modern, state-of-the-art fleet and a commitment to sustainability in its operations and environmental footprint, is set to redefine the future of air travel and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global aviation hub.

Riyadh Air will continue to partner with global travel organisations, airlines and other partners to help strengthen strategic sectors and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy, of which tourism and aviation form a core element.

About Riyadh Air:

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

For more information, please visit: www.riyadhair.com

Media inquiries: media@riyadhair.com