Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riverbed, the leader in unified observability, has launched at its third consecutive appearance at LEAP, the industry’s most advanced AI-driven automated remediation, with the addition of customizable runbooks (Riverbed automation) and integrated sentiment analysis to Aternity’s Intelligent Service Desk. This compliments the market-leading portfolio of Unified Observability solutions the company is showcasing at LEAP as it aims to empower Saudi enterprises to unify data, insights, and actions across their rapidly growing IT environments for improved customer and digital employee experiences (DEX).

Recent Riverbed research has shown that 98% of leaders in Saudi Arabia and the UAE say delivering a seamless DEX is important to remaining competitive, especially as younger generation employees become a bigger part of the workforce. "As Saudi organisations accelerate their digital transformation journeys in alignment with Vision 2030, they need to ensure that the resultant digital experiences are truly world-class,” said Mohammed Kiki, Regional Director, Saudi Arabia, at Riverbed. “Today’s launch marks a significant milestone in augmenting the capabilities of Saudi IT teams with the most sophisticated AI-driven automated remediation, enabling some issues to be resolved without human intervention and preventing incidents that would otherwise potentially impact user experiences.”

With its survey revealing that almost all (97%) leaders in Saudi Arabia and the UAE believe more investment into unified observability platforms would allow for a better employee and customer digital experience, Riverbed is also leveraging its presence at LEAP to showcase its unified observability portfolio. This solution captures full-fidelity user experience, application, and network performance data on every transaction across the digital ecosystem. It then applies AI and ML to contextually correlate disparate data streams and to provide the most accurate and actionable insights in a single user interface for a unified view.

As the IT channel is pivotal to its go-to-market strategy in the Kingdom, Riverbed is demonstrating its commitment to its partners by collaborating with Mindware (H1A.H30), a leading VAD in the Middle East, at LEAP. Also, recognising the growing appetite for cloud-based solutions among Saudi enterprises, the company will also be present on the stand of Microsoft (H1-L30), where it will highlight how its solutions can be conveniently consumed ‘as a Service’ via the Azure Marketplace.

“The presence of our regional leadership team in full strength at LEAP is evidence of our unwavering commitment to our customers and partners in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom is transforming at a remarkable pace, and technology is at the heart of this advancement. At Riverbed, we are committed to leveraging our decades of experience as a global-leading technology company to offer powerful solutions that empower the nation’s enterprises to achieve their digital ambitions. LEAP provides us with the ideal platform to do this, and year over year, we are growing from strength to strength with our Saudi customers and partners,” said Kiki.

