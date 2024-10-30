In a move to accelerate digital transformation across key industries, Rierino and OptimIT have announced a strategic partnership aimed at empowering organizations with cutting-edge tools and expertise. This collaboration will focus on delivering high-impact, tailored solutions that address the complex challenges faced by businesses and public sector entities primarily in Eastern Europe. By combining Rierino’s advanced low-code platform with OptimIT’s deep industry knowledge, the partnership aims to redefine digital transformation, driving efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Rierino has already established a reputation for delivering high-performance solutions to government entities across the Middle East, enabling enhanced citizen services, streamlined operations, and real-time data management. Through successful deployments with government organizations, Rierino has proven its ability to support complex requirements in highly regulated sectors. The company now continues to replicate these success stories across new regions, bringing proven expertise and scalable solutions to clients facing similar challenges in digital infrastructure and public service delivery.

Rierino stands out as a rising pioneer in the digital transformation landscape, offering a unique platform that seamlessly blends low-code development with composable commerce and embedded intelligence. Unlike conventional solutions, Rierino’s platform empowers businesses to rapidly adapt and innovate, providing the flexibility to craft customized digital ecosystems that precisely meet their needs. This capability allows companies to break free from the constraints of pre-packaged software, enabling them to build scalable, enterprise-grade systems that drive continuous improvement and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Committed to innovation, OptimIT continuously evolves its service offerings to stay ahead of industry trends, ensuring that clients benefit from the latest technologies and best practices in the digital space. “Rierino’s advanced low-code solutions address real challenges in digital transformation with unparalleled precision,” said Renato Dragišić, Partner at OptimIT. “By integrating Rierino’s innovations with our sector-specific expertise, we’re set to deliver practical, high-impact solutions that solve critical issues and drive substantial improvements for businesses and government agencies alike.”

With a strong team of experienced professionals, OptimIT has successfully implemented over 200 development and integration projects since its inception in 2001, including the development of robust ecommerce solutions, complex web applications, and scalable digital platforms that cater to millions of users. Their portfolio includes partnerships with prominent European institutions such as the UN, where they have played a key role in modernizing digital infrastructures and enabling seamless digital experiences for users. They also work across a variety of sectors, including telecommunications, media, information technology, pharmaceutical, food processing, and trading, by providing industry-specific digital solutions that drive innovation and enhance operational efficiency.

With this collaboration, OptimIT’s team, known for their deep industry knowledge, will leverage Rierino’s platform to drive digital transformations that are not only innovative but also highly reliable and tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. Both companies are aligned in their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in technology innovation. With a strong focus on the Eastern European market, Rierino and OptimIT are set to launch joint go-to-market initiatives designed to empower businesses and public sector organizations to achieve their goals.

"We are thrilled to partner with OptimIT," said Mine Ozmen, Co-founder and CMO at Rierino. "Their impressive track record and diverse experience across sectors perfectly complement our background and cutting-edge technology. Together, we will not just deliver solutions, but set a new benchmark for digital excellence through low-code in the wider region.”

Through this strategic partnership, organizations can expect to benefit from a comprehensive suite of advanced digital solutions tailored to their unique needs. By combining Rierino’s innovative technology with OptimIT’s extensive sector experience, businesses and government entities will gain access to scalable, high-performance solutions that enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and drive transformative results. This collaboration promises to deliver robust, future-ready systems that not only address current challenges but also pave the way for sustained growth and success in the evolving digital landscape.

About OptimIT

OptimIT (https://www.optimit.hr/en/) is a seasoned digital services company with over 20 years of experience in delivering high-impact digital transformation projects. Based in Croatia, OptimIT has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses across Europe, specializing in large-scale e-commerce platforms, custom software development, consulting, and maintenance. With multiple awards and ISO certifications, OptimIT is known for its ability to adapt to the unique needs of each client, offering solutions that drive efficiency, improve user experience, and support long-term growth.

About Rierino

Rierino (https://rierino.com/) is a next-generation technology company that allows digital businesses to go beyond packaged solution features and incorporate their unique twist on technology. It is the only solution that unites low-code, composable commerce, and embedded intelligence concepts to effortlessly tackle enterprise-grade development challenges and fuel unlimited growth. Currently backed by the Future Impact Fund and featured in Fast Company’s Top 100 Startups to Watch, it is the brainchild of strategy and technology advisors who have served over 60 brands across 20 countries.