Today, African School of Governance (ASG) proudly announces that it has officially opened the applications portal for its pioneer vanguard cohort for the Master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA). Starting February 1, 2025, ASG invites aspiring exceptional leaders from all parts of Africa to join this first-of-its-kind group of excellent leaders that are being assembled to redefine leadership and governance education—on Africa’s terms.

Transformative governance for Africa must reflect the resilience, diversity, and ingenuity of the continent as a whole. Leadership education has been disconnected from the realities of the continent for far too long and the naivety of the growing population is fueled by this education gap, relying on foreign models that fail to address the unique governance challenges we face.

“Africa’s challenges demand leadership that is bold, ethical, and rooted in the realities of our continent. ASG is not just an institution of learning; it is a catalyst for change. We are preparing leaders who will think critically, act decisively, and drive Africa’s transformation from within,” said Professor Kingsley Moghalu, President of ASG.

What sets ASG’s MPA programme apart from others is its unwavering commitment to Africa. More than just being located on the continent, the institution is distinctly African in every sense. Its curriculum is grounded in Africa’s rich political, social, and economic contexts, and its faculty includes a diverse mix of African and global thought leaders. ASG offers an authentic, transformative learning experience that equips students with the practical tools to confront the continent’s most pressing challenges. The cutting-edge research and interdisciplinary academic collaboration fostered through the four research centers at ASG cannot be replicated elsewhere.

Students will gain more than a degree, they will become part of an excellent network of ethical changemakers, ready to shape Africa’s future. ASG’s programmes emphasize real-world impact, featuring case studies that reflect African realities. Unlike traditional MPA programs that lean on global templates, ASG’s curriculum is anchored in the lived experiences, histories, and aspirations of African nations. Students will engage with serving and past African leaders, and be exposed to data and research designed specifically to address the challenges and opportunities unique to the continent.

Collaboration is at the heart of ASG’s mission. Bringing together brilliant minds from across Africa, the program fosters lifelong networks through group projects, cultural exchanges, and leadership simulations. Beyond the classroom, ASG students will engage directly with policymakers, private sector leaders, and development experts shaping Africa’s future. With unparalleled access to Africa’s decision-makers, they will participate in dialogues, panels, and mentorship opportunities that bridge the gap between theory and practice, opening doors to real-world impact.

Our MPA programme features fun-packed out of classroom opportunities to learn major languages widely used in the African Union. In a move to foster Pan-African leadership, students will master an additional African Union language—Arabic, French, Portuguese or Swahili, enhancing cross-cultural understanding and collaboration. English will be the language of instruction for ASG academic programs. At ASG, language is more than communication; it is a bridge to deeper connections and shared aspirations. By embracing multilingualism, ASG students will strengthen their ability to lead across diverse African contexts. This environment of unity and innovation will create leaders who understand and embrace Africa’s complexity and diversity.

“ASG does not just prepare leaders for Africa only, it prepares African leaders for the world”. Graduates will stand at the forefront of global discourse, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and networks to position Africa as a powerhouse of ideas and solutions.

ASG is not just another graduate school; it is a launchpad for those ready to lead with purpose, integrity, and impact. Whether aspiring to reshape public policy, drive innovation for social good, or elevate their communities, ASG provides the tools to turn vision into reality.

The call to action is clear: Africa needs leaders who understand its complexity, embrace its diversity, and champion its potential. If you believe you are one of them, ASG is where you belong.

Applications for the vanguard cohort of the MPA programme is now live. The programme is competitive and spaces for the pioneer class are limited. Early applicants will have priority consideration for ASG’s exclusive leadership forums, mentorship opportunities, and financial aid options. Don’t miss thechance to be part of this historic Vanguard Class. Visit www.asg.ac today and take the first and most important step towards becoming part of Africa’s leadership renaissance.

About the African School of Governance (ASG)

ASG is co-founded by two visionary African leaders – H.E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, and H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia - is a ground-breaking graduate-level institution committed to transforming leadership and governance in Africa. Through its pillars of education, research, and public policy, ASG empowers leaders to address Africa’s challenges with culturally relevant, evidence-based, and innovative solutions. The institution is poised to become a catalyst for positive change, producing ethical leaders who will lead Africa’s charge toward sustainable development and governance excellence.

For media inquiries, please contact:

JohnPaul Sesonga

|African School of Governance Foundation (ASGF)

Email: jsesonga@asg-foundation.org