Enjoy the comfort and convenience of a premium, boutique cruise vacation while visiting multiple destinations – Dubai, Sir Bani Yas, Doha, Khasab and Muscat

Travel between October 18, 2024 to April 13, 2025 for best of adventure and entertainment at sea, halal-certified cuisine options and a luxurious experience at The Palace.

Dubai: Cruise-seeking travellers in the region will have a brand new experience at sea with Resorts World Cruises, as it expands its global footprint to the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman with the premium boutique lifestyle cruise ship, Resorts World One. Starting from October 18, 2024 until April 13, 2025, the Resorts World One will homeport and depart from Dubai, providing travellers from the region the option to embark from the emirate on a roundtrip cruise adventure to popular destinations within the Gulf waters. Discover the convenience and comfort of cruising to multiple destinations, without the hassle of packing and unpacking or searching for accommodations at each destination.

Resorts World One combines premium amenities with diverse culinary options, offering the best of lifestyle and entertainment at sea, halal-certified cuisine options and a luxurious experience at The Palace, a ‘luxury ship-within-a ship’ private all-suite enclave with exclusive restaurant, sundeck, gym and other facilities, including its own 24-hour European style butler service.

Resorts World One will offer roundtrip cruise itineraries from Dubai, including the 2 Night Sir Bani Yas Weekend Cruise with departures on Fridays; a 3 Night Oman Cruise to Khasab and Muscat departing on Sundays; and a 2 Night Doha Cruise departing on Wednesdays. Guests will have the flexible option to combine two or all three of the itineraries to increase the cruise length to a four, five or a seven night cruise.

Shore excursions and onboard activities will allow passengers to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Dubai and the surrounding region especially Muscat, Khasab and Sir Bani Yas Island. Visits to iconic landmarks, heritage sites, and shopping destinations will be part of the itinerary for tourists while Bollywood DJ parties and music bands, pyjama & foam parties, movies, will be among other attractions onboard.

“As Resorts World Cruises embarks on this special journey, we envision a fusion of cultures, where discerning luxury travelers from the Middle East connect with the vibrant charm of some of the most prominent landmarks within the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The deployment of the Resorts World One cruise ship symbolises not only a bridge between nations but also boundless opportunities for travelers to explore, discover, and create unforgettable memories in the region. With seamless access and regular flight connectivity to a global hub like Dubai, travelers in the region now have an unparalleled option to explore multiple destinations through a luxurious cruise vacation, ushering in a new and exciting era of fly-cruise exploration," said Michael Goh, President, Resorts World Cruises.

Resorts World Cruises operates cruises with homeports in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Indonesia. With the upcoming homeport deployment in Dubai, Resorts World One is expected to make 75 calls in the region with 150,000 passengers over the six-month period, significantly contributing to the growth of cruise tourism in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. Resorts World One will attract a new segment of fly cruise passengers from the GCC region, increasing diversity to the Arabian Gulf cruise market.

With its deep-rooted Asian heritage, Resorts World Cruises best understands the Asian markets to deliver best-in-class services and offerings that truly resonate with the different and unique markets across Asia. Regional Muslim travellers will have the convenience and access to certified halal-friendly offerings onboard the Resorts World One that will combine premium amenities with diverse culinary options thanks to accreditations like the official OIC/SMIIC* Standard Halal-Friendly Cruise Ship certification. All meats will be sourced from UAE Halal suppliers with no pork served onboard. Guests can make pre-advanced appointments to have the crew of the same gender attend to the guests for selected onboard services such as the Spa.

To cater to a diverse target audience, certified vegetarian and Jain cuisine will also be available to cater to travellers from India and others who prefer specialised vegetarian selections besides their tailored entertainment, and exceptional Asian hospitality.

For more information or bookings, please visit www.rwcruises.com or email reservations.en@rwcruises.com or contact your local travel agents.

About Resorts World Cruises

Resorts World Cruises is a newly established luxury and dynamic lifestyle cruise brand that is rich in Asian heritage, offering a personalized cruising lifestyle with diverse international experiences. Resorts World Cruises – ‘Resorts Cruising at Sea’ aims to redefine the cruising experience altogether by providing exciting and unique offerings, a variety of accommodations, including the world-class luxury accommodation, “The Palace” on Genting Dream – a luxury ship-within-a ship private enclave with butler and its own service exclusive restaurant, sundeck, gym, spa and other facilities.

Resorts World Cruises is a brand extension of “Resorts World”, a global brand with over 40 properties in 8 countries and 4 continents. Resorts World properties attract over 80 million visitors a year and has over 20,000 employees. The latest property to open is US$ 4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas in 2021.

Resorts World Cruises debut on 15 June 2022 in Singapore with the luxurious 3,352 passenger and 150,695 gross ton Genting Dream, calling at Port Kelang (for Kuala Lumpur) and Penang in Malaysia and Phuket in Thailand. Staring 10 March 2023, the 1,856 passenger and 75,338 gross ton Resorts World One commenced her first homeport deployment in Hong Kong and Taiwan, followed by Indonesia. With the inception of Resorts World Cruises, the brand aims to position itself as the leading cruise line in the region for Asian sourced markets, providing the highest standards in international cruise experience, safety, and precautionary measures.