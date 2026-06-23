New Delhi, India – Renbotics AI, a leading AI automation solutions provider, today announced the launch of its AI Receptionist and WhatsApp Automation platform designed to help businesses improve customer engagement, automate operations, and capture leads 24/7.

Businesses across industries often struggle with missed calls, delayed responses, and inefficient lead management. Renbotics AI addresses these challenges through intelligent AI-powered solutions that automate customer interactions while improving operational efficiency.

The company's solutions include AI Receptionists, Voice AI Agents, WhatsApp Automation, CRM Automation, Lead Qualification, Appointment Booking Systems, and Workflow Automation. These technologies enable businesses to respond instantly to customer enquiries, schedule appointments automatically, and provide support around the clock.

Renbotics AI serves a wide range of industries including dental clinics, salons, healthcare providers, real estate companies, educational institutions, and professional service businesses.

According to the company, businesses using AI automation can significantly reduce response times, improve customer satisfaction, and increase lead conversion rates through automated engagement.

"Our mission is to help businesses embrace the future of customer engagement through intelligent automation," said a spokesperson for Renbotics AI. "By combining artificial intelligence with practical business workflows, we enable organizations to operate more efficiently and serve customers better."

The launch reflects the growing demand for AI-powered business solutions across India, the UAE, and global markets.

About Renbotics AI

Renbotics AI is a business automation company specializing in AI Receptionists, Voice AI Agents, WhatsApp Automation, CRM Automation, Lead Generation, and Workflow Automation solutions. The company helps organizations streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and accelerate business growth through Artificial Intelligence.

For more information, visit https://renbotics.in