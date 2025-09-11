Dubai, United Arab Emirates: RemotePass, the all-in-one HR & Payroll platform for managing local and global teams, today announced the launch of "Ask AI." The world’s first tool that lets C-suite, HR, and finance leaders securely interact with private, real-time HR & Payroll data, giving them the autonomy to make faster decisions.

The launch comes as Middle East economies push to digitize business operations under the UAE Vision 2031 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Both agendas emphasize efficiency, productivity and the future of work, areas where RemotePass believes conversational AI can serve as a force multiplier.

For years, leaders have been stuck between waiting hours for manual reports or more recently relying on generic AI tools that can't access sensitive company information. ‘Ask AI’ solves this by transforming how managers interact with their data. Using a simple, conversational interface, they can now get instant answers to questions that previously took hours of analysis. For example, a finance leader can ask ‘If we convert 20% of contractors in MENA to full time employees next quarter, what’s the impact on payroll, taxes and total spend?’ and immediately understand the financial liability. Ask AI can return information in varied formats, including charts and tables, turning complex data into easy-to-understand insights in seconds.

‘HR and finance functions are under increasing pressure to operate with agility’ said Kamal Reggad, Co-founder and CEO of RemotePass. ‘Ask AI brings that agility by turning complex, sensitive data into actionable insights instantly. We have gone beyond convenience, with a focus on empowering companies to manage people and resources with the speed that modern economies in the Middle East demand’.

This launch positions RemotePass at the forefront of a major shift in business software, from complex user interfaces to intuitive, conversational intelligence. As the first in both global and local markets with this capability, the MENA-based innovator is equipping companies with the tools to build the future of work.

Kamal added, ‘Ask AI will transform how business leaders, HR and Finance teams engage with our platform. Today, it powers conversations with your HR & Payroll data. Next, it will move beyond insights, to action; onboarding employees, rerouting approvals, approving payroll, all with a single command’.

*Source: AETOSWire

