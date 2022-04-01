Dubai, UAE: The Middle East and North Africa Climate Week (MENACW) 2022 achieved remarkable success and widespread praise from prominent institutions and figures concerned with climate action around the world. The Week’s activities attracted over 15,000 participants from 40 countries around the world who attended in person and virtually. It also attracted 500 global speakers and experts, including ministers and officials from the government and private sectors, and climate champions, in addition to officials from UN climate organisations. Over four days, the MENA Climate Week featured over 200 panel discussions, workshops and ministerial roundtable sessions. The event was hosted by the UAE Government, represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in collaboration with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the World Bank Group. It was supported by regional partners, including the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the League of Arab States Secretariat, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for West Asia (ESCWA), and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

Successful Closing

The closing ceremony was held at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai. HE Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization, and MD&CEO of DEWA; and James Grabert, Global Head of the UNFCCC Regional Collaboration Centres, gave speeches at the closing ceremony, which was attended by a large number of officials and climate action pioneers.

Upscale Climate Action

HE Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, “The urgent need to upscale climate action in the region was the focus of MENA Climate Week. We have reaffirmed our continued commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially SDG13: Climate Action, and aligned our efforts to achieve our common climate goals. We have agreed that climate action goes beyond a simple energy transition. We must take a holistic, cross-sectoral, economy-wide approach with multi-stakeholder engagement to the transition of societies and economies to a more sustainable future.”

HE Almheiri added, “With the next two COPs taking place in the Middle East and North Africa, the eyes of the world will be on our region. We are dedicated to keeping up the momentum until COP27 and beyond, and working closely with Egypt to deliver a successful event.”

A major milestone in climate action

In his speech at the closing ceremony, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization, and MD&CEO of DEWA, commended partners and organisers of the MENA Climate Week for their valuable contribution to its success. Over four days, the event served as a major milestone in global climate action, and particularly in the region, which has seen a significant increase in climate initiatives. It is also getting ready to host COP27 and COP28.

“The timely MENA Climate Week served as the first event focusing on the international climate agenda for 2022. It built on the momentum of the Paris Agreement and the COP26 last year in Glasgow, UK. It is a driving force for regional and international stakeholders to collaborate to implement recommendations and the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030. The MENA Climate Week took place at the beginning of a critical decade in terms of climate protection and combating global warming. The event has galvanised regional support and collaboration among regional government entities, private organisations and civil society to pave the way for hosting COP27 in Egypt this year and COP28 in the UAE next year,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization, and MD&CEO of DEWA.

“Holding the event in Dubai has enabled us to share our ambitious national vision and success in supporting global efforts in climate change mitigation. Dubai has implemented strategic projects that resulted in its increased use of clean and renewable energy resources and reduced carbon emissions by 22% in 2019 and 33% in 2020, which were above the set targets. The MENA Climate Week has emphasised the need for stronger regional and international collaboration to address climate change, promote sustainability, and build a better future for humanity. As we conclude this event, I express my gratitude to all participants, partners, sponsors, and supporters of the MENA Climate Week 2022 and a special thanks to UNFCCC and its team. The success of this event further increases our confidence and perseverance to help boost global climate action as well as strengthen cooperation to achieve climate goals, which are key priorities for all world countries and an urgent need as we continue to experience the growing impact of climate change,” added Al Tayer.

Key recommendations

Key recommendations of the MENA Climate Week included calling on all stakeholders to continue providing a constant, multi-sectorial and multi-layered assistance towards achieving carbon-neutral targets, which can contribute to creating sustainable economies, increased employment, social security and prosperity. While recognising the urgent need for climate finance to be made available for mitigation but also for adaptation purpose, there is an urgency for national governments to establish policies and regulatory frameworks to de-risk private sector investments, to mobilise finances and to guide investors. When setting the new collective quantified goal on climate finance, the international community should consider climate finance in a manner that addresses the needs and priorities of developing countries, and also the quality of finance to ensure climate finance is accessible. Planning and development of long-term low emission development strategies which currently involve the Ministries of Environment and/or Climate Change should be extended to Ministries of Economy, Finance, Energy and others to truly unlock the potential of this process and consider the establishment of macro-economic roadmaps of just transition and accompanying policy options, involving all relevant Ministries and breaking down of silos.

Three Tracks

The Week’s activities focused on three tracks; the first was ‘Raising Ambition: National actions and economy-wide approaches.’ The second was ‘Tradition meets Modernity: Integrated Approach for Climate Resilience.’ The third track was ‘Accelerating Implementation in this Critical Decade.’