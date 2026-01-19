Relik, the UAE-born authentication platform and Super How, a technology and research group focused on emerging digital technologies, have announced a strategic partnership to safeguard the world’s most significant cultural and religious treasures in the digital age.

As generative technologies continue to blur the lines between what is real and artificial, this collaboration establishes a new global standard: no digital experience without verified physical truth.

By combining Relik’s AI-powered authentication technology with Super How Group’s expertise in emerging technologies and decentralised digital infrastructure, the partnership ensures that cultural heritage shared online remains anchored to reality. Relik assigns physical assets a unique digital identity, allowing their authenticity to be verified in seconds using only a smart device. Unlike traditional verification methods, this process requires no stickers, NFC chips or QR codes. The object itself becomes the proof.

Building on this verified foundation, Super How Group, through HolyDeeds, its strategic venture -specialising in immersive art experiences - transforms authenticated artefacts into trusted, high-fidelity 360-degree narratives and immersive environments. This approach ensures that digital storytelling retains its integrity, accuracy and provenance, even as it reaches global audiences.

The collaboration was launched through the HolyDeeds initiative, which gained international recognition for its work with the Vatican. Originally championed by the late Pope Francis and continuing today under Pope Leo XIV, the project uses immersive technology to share sacred history while safeguarding its authenticity. This same framework is now being extended to protect Islamic heritage, including ancient Qur’anic manuscripts, as well as Ancient Egyptian artefacts. For governments and museums, it offers a powerful way to share culture globally while addressing a counterfeit market that, according to OECD and EUIPO figures, has grown beyond $467 billion.

Walid Tarabih, Founder and CEO of Relik, said: “We are ensuring authenticity in a fakeable world. Human legacy cannot be protected digitally unless it is first protected physically. Together with Super How Group, we are making the world’s stories verifiable again.”

Andrius Bartminas, Co-Founder and EVP of Super How Group, added: “Technology can do more than preserve history, it can redefine how it is experienced. From immersive storytelling to global collaboration, it unlocks new ways to inspire curiosity and deepen understanding, without compromising truth.”

About Relik

Relik is a UAE-born authentication platform that blends AI with advanced security technologies to verify, protect, and preserve the authenticity of collectibles, art, and cultural treasures. By bridging the physical and digital worlds, Relik provides immutable, verifiable trust for brands, artists, and institutions. Website: www.relik.com

About Super How Group & HolyDeeds

Super How Group, a technology and research group focused on emerging digital technologies, delivers research, development, and engineering for mission-critical digital systems and manages a portfolio of technology ventures. Its strategic venture, HolyDeeds, operates at the intersection of faith and technology, developing high-fidelity digital experiences that preserve and communicate sacred history while maintaining rigorous standards of provenance, accuracy, and authenticity. Website: https://www.superhow.com/