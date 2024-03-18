Dubai, UAE: BORK, a pioneering leader in the realm of luxury home accessories, beauty and wellness products, and premium household appliances has opened its first ever boutique in the Middle East. Since opening its flagship store in 2007, BORK has been synonymous with opulence, sophistication, and innovation; setting the standard for luxurious living; and is now available in the Middle East having just opened in The Dubai Mall.

Founded in 2001 in Germany by Bork Elektronik GmbH, the name ‘Bork’ refers to the German verb “abborken” which means “debarking”, thus enhancing the brand’s unique vision towards production and putting quality, design, innovation and customer service at the core of its values. With manufacturing facilities located in countries worldwide such as Germany, Italy, France, Japan and Korea, BORK has continuously pushed the boundaries of craftsmanship and design.

With a focus on minimalistic design and putting carefully curated materials such as anodized aluminium, stainless steel, American walnut and genuine leather in the forefront, BORK offers a diverse range of more than 50 product categories of home accessories and household appliances — kitchen, beauty and wellness, indoor climate, decor, leisure, outdoor and cruise collection — where each piece is meticulously handcrafted with precision and care, reflecting the brand’s dedication to unparalleled quality and timeless elegance.

Furthermore, in the pursuit of creating limited edition products, only the finest and rarest materials are used such as the Peruvian vicuña wool, positioning the company as a symbol of luxury and exclusivity. BORK has also been presented with various prestigious awards, including the RedDot Design Award and iF Design Award.

With a history of over two decades, BORK remains at the forefront of the luxurious living, setting new standards for those who aspire to live a comfortable life.

For more updates, follow @bork_arabia, or visit www.bork.ae

Location: Dubai Mall, Second Floor, Fashion Parking (P7)

For media enquiries: Kathryn Wingrove | Kathryn@z7communications.com