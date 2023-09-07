Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In an industry relatively slow to adopt technology, RealCube, a leader in enterprise real estate automation, is creating waves by making its presence felt. In its continuing appearance at Cityscape, the world’s largest real estate exhibition, RealCube will present its latest capabilities to stakeholders from across the real estate ecosystem. The event will unfold at the prestigious Malham Exhibition Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from September 10 - 13, 2023.

Over four immersive days, attendees will have the unique opportunity to delve into RealCube's visionary solutions that are redefining the real estate industry and are elevating user experiences and enabling a sustainable world. RealCube's innovative offerings will be showcased at booth H2.S22, located in the Proptech district of Cityscape 2023.

Siyad Sayid, Product Head at RealCube shares their vision: "We are focused on transforming real estate sector by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). Our solutions are designed to create safe, efficient, and sustainable living and working spaces”

RealCube uses the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence in enhancing customer service. Their cutting-edge technology is meticulously crafted to optimize service requests and foster stronger, more harmonious relationships between property managers, owners and residents. RealCube’s proactive building maintenance with state-of-the-art predictive algorithms. These algorithms empower property managers to identify maintenance needs ahead of time, thus extending the lifespan of buildings while significantly reducing operational costs.

“In an increasingly climate conscious world, RealCube brings into reality, innovative waste management solutions aimed at minimizing waste and reducing carbon footprints.” – Siyad added.

About RealCube:

RealCube is a real estate enterprise automation solution developed by Exalogic Consulting, an SAP Gold Partner, aimed at revolutionizing the real estate industry with its cutting-edge, cloud-based technology. The platform offers an integrated suite of services including property management, community management, facilities management, CRM, finance management, and an e-store solution. Designed with sustainability and occupant-centricity at its core, RealCube's offerings empower businesses—ranging from real estate developers to facilities management companies—to create better living environments. The system is fully compatible with leading ERP systems, highlighting its focus on ease of integration. Integrity, innovation, and excellence are the core values driving RealCube's mission to transform the industry and make a lasting, positive impact.

