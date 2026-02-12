Cairo, Egypt – Raya Electronics, a subsidiary of Raya Trade and Distribution under Raya Holding for Financial Investments, has officially launched Raya Elite, Egypt’s first fully integrated smart financing and shopping application designed specifically for corporate employees. The launch represents a strategic expansion of Raya’s digital ecosystem and underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its Business-to-Employee (B2E) offerings in a rapidly evolving consumer market. /div>

Through Raya Elite, employees gain access to instant credit limits of up to EGP 300,000, flexible installment plans extending to 48 months, and exclusive discounts on electronics and home appliances from leading global brands. The platform blends digital convenience with Raya’s nationwide retail footprint, enabling users to shop online, pick up purchases from the nearest branch, and enjoy a seamless hybrid shopping experience that integrates both digital and traditional retail channels.

Bassem Megahed, CEO of Raya Trade, commented: “The launch of Raya Elite builds on our B2E-focused services introduced in 2015, which have already reached more than 300 companies and over 100,000 employees. With this platform, we are delivering a more agile digital solution that simplifies credit management and unlocks access to exclusive deals.” /div>The initiative aligns with Raya’s broader strategy to accelerate digital transformation and reinforce its position as a leading player in Egypt’s consumer electronics and home appliances market. By embedding financing and shopping solutions directly into the employee experience, Raya is positioning itself at the forefront of B2E innovation, offering companies a differentiated benefit that enhances employee satisfaction and purchasing power. /div>

Looking ahead, Raya Electronics plans to extend Raya Elite into gated communities, partnering with real estate developers and community management firms to deliver integrated financing and shopping services directly to residents. This expansion reflects Raya’s ambition to reach new customer segments, adapt to modern lifestyle trends, and strengthen its role as a trusted partner in Egypt’s digital retail and financing landscape.