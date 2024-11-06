Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in Gulfood Manufacturing 2024, the leading event in the food and beverage processing industry, offering F&B stakeholders a wide array of business solutions. RAKEZ is presenting its robust ecosystem that supports nearly 1,000 F&B companies, demonstrating its role as a strategic hub for industry leaders and innovators.

At Gulfood Manufacturing this year, the economic zone is highlighting its unique offerings for F&B companies aiming to establish or expand their operations in the UAE. These include tailored licensing options, cost-efficient set-up processes, and extensive support services that simplify operations. By facilitating easier business operations, RAKEZ enhances companies’ ability to focus on growth and scale efficiently. The economic zone caters to a wide array of F&B enterprises, from global tea producers like Ahmad Tea to artisan cheese manufacturers such as Italfood, and large FMCG conglomerates like Unikai.

Additionally, RAKEZ provides unparalleled logistical advantages due to its proximity to key transportation hubs such as seaports and airports, ensuring that companies dealing with perishable goods can maintain efficient supply chains. This logistical efficiency is crucial for the fast-paced and dynamic F&B industry.

With the UAE ranking fourth in the regional food security index and consumer spending projected to exceed USD 3,900 per capita by 2025, according to a Statista report, RAKEZ is poised to support this significant trajectory in the F&B sector.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad, said, “Recognising the growing market potential and RAKEZ’s role in meeting the increasing demand within the F&B sector, Gulfood Manufacturing serves as the perfect platform for us to connect with F&B investors looking to enter or expand within the Middle Eastern markets. This event aligns with our efforts to support the F&B sector by providing the necessary tools and resources that foster growth and innovation. At RAKEZ, we are committed to empowering businesses in this vital industry, helping them succeed in a competitive global landscape. Our regular and active participation in such prestigious events further our mission to advance Ras Al Khaimah’s economic diversification goals.”

RAKEZ continues to strengthen its position as a leading economic zone for the F&B industry through ongoing enhancements to its business environment and strategic partnerships with key industry players. Home to notable companies such as Taza and Seara, RAKEZ is ideally positioned to support the growth and success of new and existing enterprises within the food production and distribution sectors.

