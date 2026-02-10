Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global technology company Zoho to provide its business community with access to essential digital tools for managing and running their companies. The collaboration enables RAKEZ-registered businesses to adopt Zoho’s cloud-based business applications, supporting their day-to-day operational needs.

Through this partnership, RAKEZ-registered companies in the UAE will be eligible to receive wallet credits of up to USD 1,000, enabling them to access Zoho’s integrated suite of applications covering key business functions, including accounting and invoicing, customer management, human resources, internal collaboration, and reporting. The initiative is aimed at helping businesses manage their core operations more efficiently, reduce administrative workload, and maintain better oversight of their activities.

The MoU signing took place at Compass Coworking Centre, where Puneet Jain, Chief Strategic Officer at RAKEZ, and Prem Anand, Associate Director and Strategic Growth at Zoho, formalised a shared commitment to strengthening the digital capabilities of businesses operating within the RAKEZ ecosystem.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, “Digital transformation is a key enabler of long-term competitiveness and resilience. Our partnership with Zoho allows our business community members to access globally trusted, enterprise-grade digital solutions cost-effectively, supporting them as they grow, innovate, and adapt to evolving market demands. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing practical value-added support that helps our business community succeed.”

Zoho provides a comprehensive portfolio of cloud-based business applications covering key functions such as customer relationship management, finance, human resources, operations, collaboration, and analytics. Used by millions of organisations worldwide, Zoho’s platforms are designed to scale with businesses as they grow, making them particularly relevant for startups, SMEs, and expanding enterprises.

By integrating tech-driven strategic partnerships like this into its ecosystem, RAKEZ continues to strengthen its role as a growth partner for businesses, offering more than just licensing and facilities. The collaboration aligns with RAKEZ’s broader strategy to foster innovation, enhance competitiveness, and contribute to the UAE’s digital economy ambitions by enabling businesses to operate more efficiently.

