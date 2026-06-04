Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) continues to strengthen its commitment to industrial investors and manufacturers through a series of on-ground visits and operational support initiatives aimed at helping businesses navigate evolving regional and global trade and logistics conditions.

Over recent weeks, the economic zone’s top management conducted a series of visits to client facilities across Al Hamra, Al Hulaila, and Al Ghail industrial zones to better understand operational realities on the ground, hear directly from businesses about their concerns, and identify areas where additional support could be extended.

The visits covered a wide cross-section of industries that form part of Ras Al Khaimah’s growing industrial ecosystem. From manufacturing and packaging companies such as Hira Industries, Guardian Glass, Zoujaj International Float Glass, Power Wrap Industries, and Universal Carton Industries, to automotive and aerospace businesses including International Armoured Group, TAG Middle East, and Al Dobowi Group, as well as steel and metal companies such as Extra Co. Industries, Fabcon Industrial Service, AG Metal, Mabani Steel, and Elite Extrusion, the visits reflected the diversity of RAKEZ’s industrial ecosystem. The engagements also included food production companies such as Ahmed Tea, International Food Company Seara, BMJ Industries/Cedrus Printing, and Ital Food; chemicals and lubricants manufacturer Millennium Grease & Lubricants Manufacturing; oil and gas company Turbotim; building and construction manufacturer Sobha Modular Industries; alongside companies operating across, assembling, and broader manufacturing sectors, including A2C Services, and KWC Manufacturing.

The discussions focused on practical business needs and operational continuity. As market conditions continue to evolve, RAKEZ remains closely engaged with its business community, working alongside companies to understand their requirements and provide support that helps them adapt, remain resilient, and pursue their growth plans with confidence.

On the sidelines of the visits, RAKEZ also hosted seminars to help businesses connect with wider support networks across logistics, finance, and trade, facilitating working capital access, export support, and alternative logistics solutions.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Managing Director of RAKEZ, said, “Our engagement with the industrial community goes beyond standard administrative support; it is about active partnership on the ground. By visiting our clients directly at their facilities, we gain a firsthand understanding of their day-to-day operational realities amid shifting global and regional trade dynamics. This close collaboration allows us to align RAKEZ’s resources directly with the evolving needs of our partners, ensuring that Ras Al Khaimah remains a stable, reliable, and highly competitive hub for global manufacturing.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “What stood out most during these visits was the incredible resilience and preparedness of our industrial community. Many businesses have been highly proactive in managing their inventory levels and adapting their logistics strategies to navigate current market conditions. Our role at RAKEZ is to mirror that agility by delivering practical, immediate solutions that help them maintain momentum.”

He added, “True business continuity requires an ecosystem that responds with flexibility when circumstances change. Whether through enhanced storage capabilities to cushion supply chain shocks, tailored commercial structures, or direct logistics facilitation, our priority is to remove operational friction. We want our investors to remain entirely focused on what they do best—operating, producing, and growing with absolute confidence.”

The visits also underscored the strength of RAKEZ’s industrial ecosystem and the high level of operational readiness across its business community. As market conditions continue to evolve, RAKEZ remains committed to working closely with its clients to support their growth, resilience, and long-term success.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ)

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.