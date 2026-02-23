Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Environment Protection and Development Authority (EPDA) to establish a structured and efficient approval framework for new industrial activities across priority sectors in the emirate.

The MoU was signed by Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, and H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi, Acting Director General of EPDA. The agreement introduces a streamlined verification and environmental approval process covering the cement, chemical, and general industrial sectors. The framework has been developed in close alignment with RAKEZ’s HSE Department to ensure seamless coordination between regulatory and operational functions. The collaboration aims to enhance regulatory clarity, accelerate licensing procedures, and ensure full compliance with environmental standards while supporting sustainable industrial growth in Ras Al Khaimah.

Under the new framework, industrial companies will benefit from a faster and more streamlined environmental approval process, making it easier to move projects forward with greater clarity and efficiency. The MoU also ensures coordinated handling of expansion and modification requests, with clear guidance on environmental requirements from the outset. This structured approach enhances transparency for investors, and strengthens collaboration between EPDA and RAKEZ HSE to support sustainable industrial growth.

Beyond approvals, the partnership enables enhanced knowledge sharing, technical alignment, and joint training initiatives between EPDA and RAKEZ’s HSE teams to further strengthen environmental governance and promote best practices across the industrial ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to balancing industrial growth with environmental responsibility. By aligning processes and enhancing coordination with EPDA, we are creating a more predictable and efficient framework that benefits investors while upholding the highest environmental standards.”

H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi, Acting Director General of EPDA, added: "This Memorandum of Understanding with RAKEZ represents a significant step forward in our shared vision of integrating world-class environmental stewardship with streamlined industrial development. By establishing clear, time-bound approval frameworks, we are not only enhancing regulatory clarity for investors in the cement, chemical, and industrial sectors but also reinforcing our commitment to protecting Ras Al Khaimah’s environment. This collaboration ensures that as we facilitate faster business setup and expansion, we do so with the highest standards of compliance and technical oversight, ultimately fostering a sustainable and competitive industrial ecosystem for the emirate."

RAKEZ is home to nearly 40,000 companies across diverse sectors and continues to strengthen its ecosystem through strategic partnerships that enhance operational efficiency, regulatory clarity, and long-term sustainability.

