DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: RAKBANK, a prominent financial institution in the United Arab Emirates, today announced that it has collaborated with Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, to establish a Testing Center of Excellence (TCoE) designed to accelerate innovation and enhance the quality and efficiency of the bank’s digital services.

Under this partnership, Wipro will leverage its extensive expertise in quality assurance and testing services to build and operate the TCoE. The Center will be equipped with advanced testing tools and methodologies, focusing on automation, performance testing that will enable RAKBANK to accelerate the launch of innovative banking solutions.

The partnership will significantly enhance quality assurance at RAKBANK by implementing rigorous testing practices using Wipro’s proprietary frameworks and best practices. This approach will reduce defects and improve customer satisfaction. Additionally, the TCoE will accelerate the time-to-market for new banking services by leveraging advanced automation, AI-driven testing, and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.

Furthermore, the collaboration will ensure RAKBANK's services comply with all relevant regulations and industry standards, mitigating regulatory risks and fostering a secure banking environment. The TCoE will also drive continuous innovation by integrating emerging technologies into testing methodologies, thus bringing industry-leading tools and expertise to RAKBANK.

Leadership Perspectives:

Commenting on the partnership, Mohamad Hamza, Vice President and Head of BFSI - Middle East, Wipro Limited, said, "This engagement marks a significant milestone in RAKBANK’s digital transformation journey. We are committed to supporting them to reach their strategic objectives with innovative solutions and AI-driven efficiency. Together, we aim to achieve remarkable growth and establish new standards in the banking sector.”

Saket Saith, CTO of RAKBANK, added, "We are happy to partner with Wipro to create a Testing Center of Excellence that will significantly enhance our quality assurance capabilities. This initiative aligns with our strategic vision to lead in innovation and deliver awesome customer experience. By integrating advanced testing methodologies and automation, we will ensure that our digital services are robust, reliable, and compliant with industry standards."

Future Potential:

The establishment of the TCoE marks a significant milestone in RAKBANK's digital transformation, positioning the bank as a leader in quality assurance and innovation while driving operational efficiencies, reducing costs, and enhancing customer experience.

Wipro will help RAKBANK stay ahead by offering innovative solutions and leveraging GenAI to rapidly adapt to emerging trends and technologies. This partnership ensures RAKBANK maintains its competitive edge and lays the groundwork for future advancements in digital banking.

About RAKBANK:

RAKBANK, also known as The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C), is one of the UAE’s most dynamic financial institutions. Founded in 1976, it underwent a major transformation in 2001 as it rebranded into RAKBANK and shifted its focus from purely corporate to retail and small business banking. In addition to offering a wide range of Personal Banking services, the Bank increased its lending in the traditional SME, Commercial, and Corporate segment in recent years. The Bank also offers Islamic Banking solutions, via RAKislamic, throughout its branches and its Telephone and Digital Banking channels. RAKBANK is a public joint stock company headquartered in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). For more information, please visit www.rakbank.ae or contact the Call Centre on +9714 213 0000. Alternatively, you can connect with RAKBANK via twitter.com/rakbanklive and facebook.com/rakbank.

