Designed for contemporary urban living, exceptional amenities include the Solera Flame Pavilion for al fresco gatherings and co-working space The NOOK

Sales commence on Saturday, 21st June, 2025

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, today announced the launch of Solera, a vibrant new apartment community set to define the new downtown rhythm of its flagship waterfront destination, Mina.

Located on Raha Island, Solera marks an exciting first chapter of the highly anticipated Downtown Mina district. Comprising 451 units across three architecturally distinct buildings anchored by a shared podium, Solera is the inaugural community within RAK Properties’ ambitious new district.

Upon completion, Downtown Mina will feature six integrated residential communities, offering unparalleled proximity to the wider Mina master plan’s amenities. Ideally located alongside multiple dedicated retail and F&B destinations, this urban hub has ready access to an array of lushly landscaped parks, covered walkways, and dynamic community spaces.

Apartments in Solera, ranging from 386 to 3,104 sqft and with prices starting from AED 768,000, are complemented by an extensive array of lifestyle amenities designed for contemporary living. Residents will enjoy a stunning 40m infinity-edge lap pool, a dedicated kids’ pool and splash pad, and the unique Solera Flame Pavilion – an outdoor gathering space equipped with a BBQ kitchen for the ultimate in al fresco dining.

Solera residents will also benefit from an inspirational sculptural garden, a telescope corner for unmatched daytime and nighttime vistas, a relaxing hammock garden, a skateboard park, and a state-of-the-art gym. In addition, specifically catering to the needs of today's increasingly mobile workforce, The NOOK, a dedicated social lounge and co-working space, will offer an ideal environment for entrepreneurs and professionals to connect, share ideas, and grow their businesses.

Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer of RAK Properties, commented: “We are proud to launch Solera, the first chapter in the Downtown Mina story. With Solera, we are adding diversity to our product mix and creating new neighborhoods that add to Mina’s overall character. As we continue to pursue the luxury segment elsewhere in our portfolio, Solera and Downtown Mina bring a whole new vibe to Ras Al Khaimah. Younger, edgier, and designed to appeal to work-from-anywhere professionals and entrepreneurs, Solera will contribute to the changing narrative around the Emirate as more and more investors see its real estate market appeal.

Muhtadi continued: “As we reach the midpoint of our twentieth anniversary year, RAK Properties is making good progress with its 2025 product launch pipeline, a period in which we have launched Mirasol, SKAI, Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Residences, and ENTA in partnership with Hive and A.R.M Holding. This is also a year in which we are focusing on delivery – with over 3,000 homes under construction, we are targeting the handover of more than 800 to customers this year. As attention continues to focus on the future opening of the Wynn Resort, we are well placed to deliver more homes in RAK before Q1 2027 than any other developer operating in the Emirate. This will ensure that investors see immediate gains from the introduction of this major resort.”

Sales for Solera commence from 10am on Saturday, 21st June, at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai. For more information and to pre-register, go to: https://solera.rakproperties.ae/

Construction is expected to start at the start of April 2026, with completion and handover anticipated to take place by the end of April 2028.

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specialising in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

Awards and recognitions