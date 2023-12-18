Dubai, UAE: RAK Hospitality Holding announces the launch of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, an exquisite collection of 3, 4, and 5-bedroom villas situated amidst the captivating Al Wadi desert within the sprawling 1,235-acre Al Wadi nature reserve.

The landmark development presents a limited section of luxurious villas boasting an unparalleled setting where the terracotta dunes extend their gaze towards the Hajar mountains. The villas promise an opulent five-star living experience against a backdrop of breath taking natural splendour with each home meticulously designed to embrace the beauty of the desert, offering residents magnificent views from private terraces and the indulgence of a private pool.

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding, stated: “We are delighted to announce the first Ritz-Carlton-branded residences developed by RAK Hospitality Holding, as this recognizes our continued investment and development in the Emirate. The exclusive and bespoke residences will offer an authentic living experience in the pristine surroundings of the Al Wadi Desert, and further position Ras Al Khaimah as a leading international leisure destination.”

Located just an hour's drive north of Dubai, the Al Wadi desert is a remarkably unique and serene setting, surrounded by expansive mountainous terrains imbued with rich local culture, offering an idyllic escape from urban hustle. Designed to seamlessly blend with the pristine surroundings, these residences exude a rich, earthy palette that compliments the desert's natural hues. Specifically designed private terraces offer residents breath taking views of the desert, seamlessly integrating the homes with the natural landscape.

Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP, Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International, stated, “With our newest luxury residential offering, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Al Wadi Desert, we are delighted to strengthen our long-term partnership with RAK Hospitality Holding. This development includes ultra-luxury three to five-bedroom villas. The Residences also feature a dedicated residential clubhouse, which seamlessly integrates with The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert.”

These residences will be available for sale through Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty. Homeowners will have access to the luxurious privileges synonymous with Ritz-Carlton’s five-star hotels. What sets these residences apart is the unique opportunity for residents to indulge in these world-class amenities from the comfort and privacy of their own homes.

Luke Banks, Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty Sales Director, who has over a decade of experience working in the UAE’s property market stated ‘The Ritz-Carlton is a brand synonymous with luxury and lifestyle, and this destination offers a truly unique and authentic experience. What really sets Ras Al Khaimah apart is the genuine hospitality that awaits you.’

The Ritz-Carlton Residences harmoniously blend Arabic heritage with modern comforts, featuring an exhaustive array of mixed-use amenities to fulfil every desire including a business centre, library, boardrooms, a well-appointed gym, a yoga studio, and a cinematic experience. Culinary connoisseurs will find their desires fulfilled with an array of dining options, marrying global excellence with local culinary influence, ranging from casual fare to fine dining.

Legal Disclaimer:

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert are not owned, developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates ("Ritz-Carlton"). RAK Ventures LLC uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

About RAK Hospitality Holding (“RAKHH”)

RAK Hospitality Holding is an integrated hospitality and leisure company, owning, operating and asset managing a diverse portfolio of hotels, hospitality, and leisure assets. Its activities include hotel development and ownership; logistics and the provision of both hospitality accommodation and transportation; asset management and advisory; and development and operation of leisure and entertainment assets.