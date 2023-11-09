Lagos, Nigeria – Rack Centre, West Africa’s Best-connected Carrier and Cloud neutral data centre, has announced the sponsorship of Africa Tech Festival 2023. During the three-day festival scheduled for November 14th to 16th at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa, there will be a series of activities aimed at uniting Africa’s tech ecosystem and industry verticals.

Africa Tech Festival, home to AfricaCom and AfricaTech, is a flagship event for technology and innovation in Africa and offers a unique opportunity for industry players to exchange ideas, share knowledge, and explore the latest trends in the tech world. Over the years, Africa Tech Festival has helped to unlock Africa's digital future by connecting 12,000+ C-suite telco and enterprise leaders, inspirational start-up founders, influential investors and senior government officials.

As a sponsor of the Africa Tech Festival, Rack Centre will have a prominent presence at the event, including a dedicated exhibition booth where attendees can learn more about Rack Centre’s services and solutions. Besides, there will be a team of experts on hand to answer questions and discuss how Rack Centre can help businesses of all sizes succeed in the digital age.

While speaking on the sponsorship, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Rack Centre, Jasper Lankhorst said “We are delighted to sponsor the 2023 edition of Africa Tech Festival, and this is another way in which we contribute to the growth of the technology sector in Africa. As a leading provider of data centre services in West Africa, our sponsorship of Africa Tech Festival underscores our commitment to supporting the growth of the tech industry.”

According to Lankhorst, this prestigious event promises to be a hub for technological innovation and a convergence of global tech leaders, making it an ideal platform for Rack Centre to showcase its commitment to advancing the digital landscape.

He said, to further expand our footprint in the region, we have embarked on the construction of our new LGS2 data centre, located on a sprawling 20,000 square metres green field site which would see Rack centre expand its IT Load capacity to a remarkable 13.5MW in the Lagos campus facility. This expansion of our campus will bolster the growth of the data hub that Rack Centre has evolved into and serve as the cornerstone for the rapidly evolving digital society, which is transforming into a highly interconnected multi-cloud ecosystem supported by AI.

Rack Centre's rich ecosystem of 65 networks, comprising of telecommunication carriers, Internet Service Providers, global Tier 1 networks, and pan Africa international carriers, with direct interconnections to all major subsea cables serving the South Atlantic Coast of Africa and in the foreseeable future 2Africa.

Rack Centre became the first International Finance Corporation (IFC) EDGE-certified data centre in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, officially making this the first Green Certified Data Centre in Africa and the most connected facility in the West African region, according to its Peering DB ranking.

About Rack Centre

Rack Centre is West Africa's Best-connected Carrier and Cloud neutral data centre. Established in 2012, the company provides best-in-class data centre colocation services and reliable interconnection between carriers and customers. Knowing this gives customers a technically superior, physically more secure, and lower-cost environment for their information systems.

The Carrier and Cloud neutrality advantage allows customers to manage traffic to get better value, lower latency, higher resilience and creates an open market for partnerships between customers, networks, cloud and content providers, the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), the African Interconnection Exchange (AF-CIX) and managed service providers.

For more information, visit https://rack-centre.com/

