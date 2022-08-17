R&B Fashion celebrates the grand opening of its flagship store at Dubai Festival City Mall in Dubai, showcasing the launch of its new Summer’22 collection along with special inaugural offer.

R&B Fashion, part of the Apparel Group, is the favorite Lifestyle & Value Fashion brand in the Middle East, unveils its newest flagship store at Dubai Festival City Mall. The vibrant shopping space offers consumers an integrated shopping experience marked by offering latest in fashion and convenience.

Developed with the consumer in mind, the store is spread over 15,000 square feet offering trendy & affordable products for Ladies, Men’s & Children across Fashion Apparel, Footwear, Accessories, Toys, Bath & Body.

With custom fit outs, eye-catching window display of the new Summer collection, and multiple format digital screens, the combination of technology and visual merchandising lends itself to a shopping experience that’s exciting & easy to navigate.

Mr. Arun Pagarani, Chief Executive Officer, R&B Fashion said, “We are excited with the opening of our newest store in Dubai. This is a testament to our vision & commitment to serve the fashion customers. We would be adding 35 new stores, majorly across KSA, UAE & India, making our total R&B store count to 110 by Q1 of 2023 and over 200 stores by 2025, with the commitment to serve our shopper with best in fashion & also providing work opportunities to the local talent in each of the market that we operate.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2010 retail stores and 78 brands on all platforms while employing over 17,300 multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear and lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

