Amman: Airport International Group announced that 964,375 passengers (PAX) traveled through Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in August 2024, indicating a 6.8% drop compared to 2023. During the same month, QAIA recorded 7,515 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,692 tons of cargo, marking 6.2% decrease and 11.8% increase, respectively, against the previous year.

Regarding year-to-date figures, QAIA passenger numbers declined 5.4%, reaching 6,069,085 PAX, as opposed to the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, QAIA reported 50,669 ACM and 52,040 tons of cargo, down 5.1% and up 22.9%, respectively, against the same period last year.

“The tensions in Gaza and Lebanon have significantly disrupted the operations of numerous airlines, directly affecting our traffic numbers for the month of August. Despite these challenges, our commitment to operational excellence and passenger satisfaction remains unwavering. We are determined to navigate this period by expanding our airline and destination networks to enhance inbound tourism while catering to the diverse needs of our passengers, offering them a safe, convenient and welcoming airport experience as they journey through Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

