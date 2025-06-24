Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 736,709 passengers (PAX) during May 2025, marking a 12.7% increase compared to the same period last year. QAIA also recorded 6,532 aircraft movements (ACM) throughout the month, a 10.8% year-on-year rise, while cargo traffic amounted to 6,217 tons, indicating an 8.9% decline against May 2024.

During the January to May 2025 period, QAIA welcomed 3,688,850 PAX, representing a 12.1% growth over the same five-month span in 2024. ACM totaled 30,504, up 7.7%, whereas cargo reached 27,912 tons, down 14.6% from the corresponding period last year.

“The sustained growth in passenger and aircraft movement traffic through May is a clear testament to the rising confidence in QAIA as a trusted and preferred gateway in the region. Amid ongoing regional tensions and related flight disruptions, our commitment remains unwavering: to ensure positive and seamless journeys marked by warm Jordanian hospitality and world-class services. At Airport International Group, we strive to uphold operational excellence while delivering an airport experience that truly feels like home,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers; was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years; and was named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ twice. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until February 2026). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero