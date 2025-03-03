United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and AI, today announced the acquisition of Upsolver, a pioneer in real-time data streaming and Apache Iceberg optimization. This move deepens Qlik’s ability to provide enterprises with end-to-end, open and scalable solutions that unify data integration, analytics, and AI under a single platform. The acquisition combines Upsolver’s real-time ingestion to Iceberg and adaptive optimization with Qlik’s end-to-end data platform, enabling organizations to access data faster, optimize their data estate, reduce costs, and unlock AI-driven insights.

The acquisition of Upsolver positions Qlik to lead in the shift toward open data lakehouses, where enterprises demand flexibility, scalability, and performance. Apache Iceberg, a transformative open table format, enables organizations to implement open lakehouses that provide high-performance analytics on large datasets while ensuring seamless integration with various data processing engines. By integrating Upsolver’s real-time ingestion and optimization technologies, Qlik offers a seamless platform for delivering timely insights, reducing infrastructure costs, and enabling enterprises to scale analytics and AI initiatives with open, trusted and governed data.

Key benefits of this acquisition include:

Real-Time Insights : Enable continuous ingestion from streaming sources like Kafka and Kinesis, powering faster decisions and AI workflows.

: Enable continuous ingestion from streaming sources like Kafka and Kinesis, powering faster decisions and AI workflows. Unified Data Ecosystem : Single unified data platform to ingest, transform, manage, optimize and govern Iceberg-based open lakehouses.

: Single unified data platform to ingest, transform, manage, optimize and govern Iceberg-based open lakehouses. Cost Optimization : Cut infrastructure costs with Upsolver’s Adaptive Iceberg Optimizer, reducing storage and improving query performance by up to 5x through automated, table-specific optimizations.

: Cut infrastructure costs with Upsolver’s Adaptive Iceberg Optimizer, reducing storage and improving query performance by up to 5x through automated, table-specific optimizations. Open and Interoperable: Leverage an open Iceberg table format to operate flexibly with a range of tools and engines like Snowflake, Databricks, and Athena.

"With Upsolver’s real-time streaming capabilities and advanced Iceberg optimization, we’re building on Qlik’s proven enterprise solutions to drive even greater value for our customers," said James Fisher, Chief Strategy Officer at Qlik. "We’re also excited to welcome Upsolver’s team of experts to Qlik, further strengthening our commitment to providing open, scalable data solutions that reduce complexity and fuel innovation across data integration, analytics, and AI."

"The integration of Qlik and Upsolver highlights the growing importance of open, real-time data architectures in today’s enterprise landscape," said Stewart Bond, Vice President of Data Intelligence and Integration Software Research at IDC. "This move positions Qlik to deliver solutions that meet the dual demands for scalability and interoperability, helping organizations unlock the full potential of data-intensive workloads such as AI and machine learning while maintaining control over costs and governance."

"Upsolver and Qlik share a deep commitment to simplifying data complexity and empowering enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data," said Ori Rafael, CEO of Upsolver. "What makes this partnership so powerful is how seamlessly our real-time ingestion and Iceberg optimization align with Qlik’s end-to-end platform. Together, we are delivering a unified solution that equips organizations to scale with confidence, reduce costs, and enable AI-driven innovation with trusted and governed data."The acquisition of Upsolver strengthens Qlik’s ability to address the growing demand for open, real-time data solutions tailored to modern enterprise needs. By integrating Upsolver’s expertise in Iceberg optimization and streaming data with Qlik’s platform, businesses gain the tools to simplify data management, enhance operational efficiency, and scale their AI-driven strategies. Discover how Qlik and Upsolver together can transform your approach to data at Qlik.com.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

