Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya and Kishan Palija, CEO of Geekay Group, sign an MOU at the New Global Sport Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Qiddiya City, a global destination for entertainment, sports, and culture, has signed a partnership with Geekay Group, a leading force in the Middle East's gaming and entertainment industry, to empower Qiddiya’s goal of establishing the world’s premier gaming and esports destination.

The partnership, which was signed at the New Global Sport Conference, outlines a framework for both parties to leverage their vision across multiple sectors within the gaming ecosystem. Under the Geekay Group, the partnership will involve several key departments, including Retail, Distribution and Marketing Services. Among the key areas of collaboration is the establishment of a phygital flagship store by Geekay Retail, which will offer a unique blend of physical and digital experiences, featuring a curated selection of merchandise and collectibles. In addition to the flagship store, Geekay Retail will enhance the visitor experience by creating immersive fan zones within the Gaming & Esports District in Qiddiya City, the world’s first city built for play.

Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya, said: “This partnership represents a pivotal step in our quest to make Qiddiya the world's leading gaming and esports destination. By merging our expertise and resources, we aim to develop a world-class gaming and esports district that will attract global visitors, gamers, and professionals, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s role as a global leader in entertainment and innovation. Together, we will set a new benchmark for fan experiences while advancing athlete and talent development."

Kishan Palija, CEO of Geekay Group, said: “We are excited to join forces with Qiddiya in this groundbreaking venture. This collaboration will significantly enhance the gaming and esports landscape in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Our shared vision will drive the evolution of the industry, and we are eager to explore these opportunities and contribute to Qiddiya’s rise as a global leader in esports and entertainment.”

Geekay Distribution will play a crucial role in expanding the availability of gaming products within the Qiddiya Gaming & Esports District by establishing distribution channels for software, hardware, merchandise, and intellectual properties (IPs). By tapping into its extensive regional expertise, Geekay will explore partnerships with manufacturers and retailers, ensuring that Qiddiya becomes a central hub for the latest and most sought-after gaming products across the Middle East.

Additionally, K2S Media, a subsidiary of Geekay Group, will establish a dedicated marketing hub within Qiddiya. As one of Qiddiya’s strategic marketing and events partners, K2S Media will collaborate with global and regional companies during high-profile gaming and esports events, such as the Esports World Cup (EWC), as well as new product launches. This will further enhance Qiddiya’s appeal as the ultimate destination for gaming and esports.

About Qiddiya City

Qiddiya City is Qiddiya's inaugural project; a new global destination built from scratch on the foundations of play. Located at the heart of the Tuwaiq Mountains just 40 minutes from Riyadh, the vibrant city brings entertainment, sports and culture together in a way never seen before.

Upon completion, Qiddiya City will offer a high quality of life to residents and visitors with a wide range of attractions and experiences, including a global center for gaming and esports, a multi-use stadium, golf courses, a motorsports area with racetrack, a water theme park and a Six Flags theme park.

With Qiddiya’s “Power of Play” philosophy at its heart, the city is designed to host some of the world's biggest sports competitions, festivals, concerts, and cultural events. Sustainability and wellbeing have also been woven into its urban plan, with residential, retail, and office spaces.

About Geekay Group

Geekay Group is a leading name in the MENA gaming and entertainment industry, offering a diverse range of products and experiences for gamers and enthusiasts. It is a major business entity with business verticals of Retail, Esports, Distribution, Marketing Services and Licensing across segments in the entertainment space. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Geekay Group continues to redefine the landscape of gaming in the Middle East.

