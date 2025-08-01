In recent years, there’s been a dramatic shift in the way people shop and the way brands connect with them. And while much of this shift might seem seamless from the outside, more often than not, it’s quietly being powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). For retailers, embracing AI isn’t just about future-proofing their businesses, it’s about unlocking smarter, faster and, believe it or not, more human ways of working that will ultimately benefit the customer, the team and the bottom line.

From predicting stock needs and personalising customer journeys to freeing up in-store teams from repetitive admin, AI isn’t just making retail more efficient. Surprisingly to some, it’s making it more human.

“Retail has always been about people. Meeting their needs, building loyalty and creating a connection,” says Jeané van Greunen, chief client officer at Helm. “What AI allows us to do is add that personal touch at scale, with more accuracy, efficiency and empathy.”

When people think of AI in retail, they often imagine robots, self-checkouts, or talking screens. But some of the most powerful innovations are happening behind the scenes. A key area that’s benefiting is inventory management. Thanks to machine learning, retailers are now moving from reactive stock planning to predictive models that factor in everything from the weather to local buying trends.

That means less waste, fewer empty shelves, and more happy customers. And it gives staff more time to focus on what they do best, which is helping people and building those relationships.

Another major benefit lies in dynamic pricing. AI can analyse real-time data to optimise promotions and protect margins in a fast-moving, highly competitive environment.

“We’re seeing AI support retailers in making thousands of micro-decisions each day. Those decisions no human team could possibly keep up with alone,” says Van Greunen. “But it’s not about removing people from the process. It’s about making those processes more intelligent and responsive, and ultimately, more human.”

AI is also transforming customer-facing experiences often in ways that feel effortless. From virtual fitting rooms and smart search tools to in-app product suggestions that feel helpful (not creepy), machine learning is making shopping more personal and less transactional.

It’s happening in-store too with heatmaps and traffic analytics to help retailers improve store layouts. Voice assistants and AI-powered chatbots guide customers and allow human staff to focus on relationship-building, not repetitive queries.

“Some retailers worry that AI will make the experience colder,” says Van Greunen. “But the opposite is true. It’s helping brands become more responsive, relevant, and emotionally intelligent. People still buy from people and AI just helps those people shine.”

One of AI’s most underrated benefits in retail is how it supports teams on the ground. Automating low-value, time-consuming tasks like scheduling, reporting, or basic troubleshooting means staff have more time and more headspace to deliver real value.

“When you give your people the tools to be more effective, they feel more engaged. They perform better, stay longer, and become true ambassadors for your brand. That’s where AI and people strategy come together.”

Helm believes that AI and automation should be designed around people and not the other way around. That’s why they partner with retailers to reimagine customer and employee journeys that are strategic and scalable, but most importantly, human. From intelligent automation to data-led CX strategies, Helm serves to help retail businesses make AI work in the real world – not as a gimmick or a quick fix, but as a genuine driver of value and long-term, sustainable growth.

“We’ve worked across industries, and the same message keeps coming up: retailers want to evolve, without giving up what makes them unique,” says van Greunen. “Our role is to help them use AI to elevate that uniqueness, not replace it.”

In a sector where margins are thin and expectations are high, AI has become indispensable in gaining and maintaining a competitive edge. When used wisely, it can boost loyalty, cut costs, improve efficiency and above all, empower the people at the heart of the business. Just like customer demands keep changing, retail will keep moving, but with the right technology and a human-centred approach, that move will always be in the right direction.



