Saudi Arabia - Azad Properties has signed a landmark leasing agreement with Apparel Group, one of the region’s leading retail conglomerates, to bring a curated portfolio of globally recognized and high-performing retail and F&B concepts to Souq7 in Jeddah.



Under this partnership, 13 retail and dining destinations will be introduced at Souq7, collectively spanning approximately 9,000 square meters of gross leasable area. The mix includes established favorites such as Wings Stop, R&B, Tim Hortons, Allo Beirut, Nando’s, Skechers, Grand Centre, Cold Stone, BBZ, Crocs, Babies and More, Sushi Library, and Beverly Hills Polo Club.



Set to open in Q4 2025, these new retail experiences are part of a phased activation strategy that reinforces Souq7’s positioning as a next-generation urban destination, where local culture meets global retail. The integration of these brands reflects a commitment to delivering a differentiated shopping and dining experience tailored to the expectations of Jeddah’s dynamic consumer base.



“Partnering with Apparel Group, one of the region’s most influential retail forces, elevates Souq7’s experience and offering, as we continue our journey to shape a destination where cultural relevance, community connection, and curated experiences come together.” said Ayman Al Burti, CEO of Azad Properties.



This agreement builds on Azad Properties’ strategic growth agenda and underscores Apparel Group’s confidence in Souq7’s unique offering and long-term potential as a cornerstone in Jeddah’s evolving retail landscape.

