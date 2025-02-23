Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announces the addition of Al Mana Group, represented by Al Mana Motors Company the official retailer of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in Qatar, to its recently launched Auto Marketplace. This cutting-edge platform, integrated with the QIB Mobile App, revolutionizes the car buying process by digitally connecting customers with car dealers seamlessly and efficiently. This partnership has been celebrated in a ceremony at the Ford Showroom, in the presence of representatives from QIB and Al Mana Group.

The Auto Marketplace offers customers a seamless, end-to-end car buying journey through the QIB Mobile App. With this feature, customers can effortlessly browse a wide range of available vehicles from Al Mana Group, explore detailed listings, and select the car that suits their preferences. Once a vehicle is chosen, users can easily book a test drive directly through the App, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Additionally, the Auto Marketplace simplifies the financing process by allowing customers to instantly secure financing options within the same platform. From browsing to financing and finalizing the purchase, the entire car buying process is streamlined and accessible, offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency.

Mr. D. Anand, General Manager of QIB’s Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to partner with Al Mana Group to be part of our Auto Marketplace to transform the car buying journey. This partnership reflects our commitment to meeting the increasing demand for faster, more convenient digital solutions in the automotive sector. Together, we are offering our customers a unified and efficient experience —all through the QIB Mobile App.”

Commenting on joining the Auto Marketplace, Mr. Amer Omar Hassan, Chief Operating Officer - Al Mana Group - Automotive, said:

“At Al Mana Group, we prioritize digital transformation, as demonstrated by the significant digital upgrades we have introduced in recent years. Our collaboration with QIB and its Auto Marketplace marks a significant milestone in reinforcing our digital strategy and delivering exceptional digital customer experiences to our valued clients."

Available on “App Store”, “Google Play”, and “Huawei App Gallery”, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and easily self-register using their Debit Card details. The App offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, and to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely. New customers can open their first banking account with QIB instantly. Existing QIB customers can open additional accounts, instantly get personal financing or a Credit Card, all via the QIB Mobile App.

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa/en-automarketplace