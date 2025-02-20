Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, is gearing up for the highly anticipated Web Summit. As a key player in Qatar’s economic diversification, QFC seeks to engage with global industry leaders, startups, and investors at the summit and showcase its platform not only as a conducive environment for establishing a business but also as a hub for technological advancement.

Building on its success at the first Web Summit Qatar in 2024, where QFC registered over 300 firms in just four days, QFC will once again offer exceptional incentives to companies looking to establish or expand their business ventures in Qatar. Companies that choose to register with the QFC during the Web Summit will benefit from waived registration and annual fees for the first four years, along with a tax exemption.

In addition, QFC is introducing instant banking services this year, in collaboration with Qatar National Bank (QNB) and Dukhan Bank, enabling potential clients to open corporate accounts seamlessly. This initiative further simplifies the business set-up process, resulting in a faster and more efficient entry into the Qatari market.

QFC’s participation in the Web Summit reinforces its commitment to supporting business growth and technological innovation in Qatar. By offering attractive incentives and streamlined services, QFC continues to position Qatar as a premier destination for global companies seeking to expand in the region.

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

