Doha, Qatar – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), has announced the release of the 16th issue of ‘Career Guide,’ the first Qatar-based magazine dedicated to career guidance and development. The publication is designed to help students explore their educational and career options and build the skills needed for a sustainable career future.

The new issue features interviews and articles that showcase real-life stories of young men and women who have pursued successful educational and professional paths in diverse fields such as Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, genomics, sports coaching, urban planning, and entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, the magazine also tackles pressing themes in youth development, equipping readers with essential career-readiness skills while highlighting the vital support parents, counselors, and educators provide in guiding students' career decisions.

The magazine’s themes are organized across a set of core sections that reflect its mission. “Exploring Careers” introduces readers to key sectors and professions, explaining what roles they involve, what education and training they require, and what opportunities they offer young people in the context of Qatar’s development plans. One other important section is dedicated to skills development, offering practical, easy-to-follow guidance on personal, life, and workplace skills that help young people transition smoothly from education to employment. This includes a deep dive on financial literacy for youth, outlining the basic principles of sound money management, and a step-by-step guide to dealing with stress. Artificial intelligence also takes center stage, with an in-depth feature examining its impact on the world of work and offering students a practical roadmap to AI careers, while helping them assess how well the field matches their abilities and interests.

Commenting on the release, Mr. Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director of QCDC, said:

“The publication of the 16th issue of Career Guide comes at a time when our students, their families, educators, and counselors increasingly need a trusted resource that provides evidence-based career guidance and helps them better understand their options and make more informed educational and career decisions. We see this magazine as a practical tool in the hands of students at school, a reference that supports parents, and a companion resource for counselors and teachers as they carry out their mission in the school community. I invite students and everyone who wants to guide and support youth in achieving career success to read the magazine and benefit from its valuable content.”

“We greatly value the cooperation of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in distributing the magazine across schools, and the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in making it available through Qatar’s missions abroad. This significantly expands its reach to our sons and daughters inside and outside the country, and enhances the added value of this specialized publication as a knowledge resource that serves younger generations and contributes to building human capital capable of keeping pace with labor market transformations and the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030,” he added.

Over the years, ‘Career Guide’ has cemented its position as a key specialized reference in the field of career guidance and development, reaching more than 300,000 readers in Qatar and beyond through its print and digital editions. Its audience includes school and university students, recent graduates, parents, academic and career counselors, teachers, and decision-makers interested in education and labor market issues.

Published annually in both Arabic and English under a license from the Ministry of Culture, the magazine is distributed to schools, universities, institutes, and educational institutions, as well as government entities and private-sector organizations. Its digital edition is also available via QCDC’s website and the Career Guide mobile application, allowing readers to access the 16th issue and all previous editions anytime and anywhere.

