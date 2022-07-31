First national tourism training programme for Qatar

Tailored to all frontline professionals who directly or indirectly interact with visitors

Tourism professionals are encouraged to get ‘Qatar Host’ certification which is available to them free-of-charge

Qatar Tourism announces the launch of its ‘Qatar Host’ tourism training programme. The first online tourism training programme in the country provides frontline professionals, such as hotel concierge staff, mall security and restaurant waiters, with the relevant skills and knowledge to deliver Service Excellence to international and domestic visitors.

As part of its Service Excellence Academy, Qatar Tourism has worked with a consortium of global industry experts to develop the ‘Qatar Host’ tourism training programme for Qatar. An engaging online learning platform, it offers users the possibility to learn at their own pace on any device. The platform demonstrates how such frontline staff – who engage with visitors – may enhance the visitor experience and exceed expectations in every encounter.

The initiative is part of the Service Excellence programme, which builds on Qatar Tourism’s strategy, to enhance the visitor experience at every touchpoint along their journey.

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of the ‘Qatar Host’ training programme. The improvement of the visitor experience is intrinsic to our tourism strategy, an important element of the country’s economic diversification plan. This programme will help empower frontline professionals in Qatar with the tools and skills needed to deliver best-in-class service and visitor experiences that make Qatar a leading destination.”

His Excellency added: “The programme’s aspiration is to introduce a new training concept and standardise knowledge. It is crucial for visitor-facing staff to understand how they contribute to the satisfaction of visitors. The purpose of the job is not only to perform their direct tasks but to provide pleasant experiences during each direct encounter whether it is verbal or non-verbal.”

Qatar’s Tourism Service Excellence Programme involves a multi-pronged approach to ensure a seamless customer journey. In collaboration with stakeholders, Qatar Tourism evaluates frontline professionals across sectors and offers training and certifications to ensure the highest standard of professional service for visitors. The programme will continue to expand, including more stakeholders to enhance service quality.

To register for the Qatar Host programme, please visit: https://www.qatartourism.com/en/licensing-e-services/service-excellence-academy/qatar-host

