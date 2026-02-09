Cairo, Egypt: Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), the leading real estate and tourism development company and Egypt Education Platform (EEP), Egypt’s largest and fastest growing education service provider which is owned by Egypt Education Fund (a fund managed and backed by EFG Hermes), announced today the signing of a strategic alliance to establish a flagship private university within Noor City (Noor), one of TMG’s fully integrated master developments located East of Cairo.

The new university will be developed on a dedicated land plot within Noor and will provide high-quality education across various faculties, supported by international academic affiliations. This project aims to meet the increasing demand for private higher education in Greater Cairo, particularly in East Cairo, which continues to experience strong population growth, rising household incomes, and a limited number of premium private universities.

EEP’s education portfolio currently includes (i) 23 schools and pre-schools, spreading across Egypt and offering five curriculums (British, American, IB, Montessori and National) to over 15k enrolled students, and (ii) Selah El Telmeez, Egypt’s leading education content developer serving between 3-4mn students annually.

This partnership marks EEP’s entry into the vastly growing higher education sector and builds on the successful collaboration between EEP and TMG, which includes five schools that currently serve around 9k students across TMG’s growing communities in Madinaty and El Rehab cities. These assets have demonstrated strong operational performance and reflect both parties' shared commitment to delivering high-quality education offerings within TMG’s communities.

Mr. Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of Talaat Moustafa Holding Group, emphasized that signing this strategic partnership with Egypt Education Platform comes as part of the Group’s vision to deliver an integrated model for advanced, sustainable smart cities. He noted that establishing a private university within Noor City represents a pivotal step in supporting the higher education sector and investing in human capital, shaping the future, and serving the community across all fields, in line with sustainable development goals and the enhancement of the quality of educational services.

He added that the establishment of the new university falls within the integrated suite of services that Talaat Moustafa Group is keen to provide within Noor City—similar to all of the Group’s cities—ensuring the delivery of distinguished educational services in accordance with the latest international standards. This will contribute to creating an advanced educational environment that serves the city’s residents and surrounding areas, and further strengthens Noor City’s position as a fully integrated destination for modern living.

Mr. Karim Moussa, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, commented: “We are excited to enter the higher education segment alongside our long-standing and reputable partner, TMG. This partnership marks a pivotal milestone for EEP, completing our fully integrated education ecosystem spanning Pre-K through K-12, educational content, digital learning platforms, and student transportation. By building on EEP’s strong Pre-K–12 backbone and leveraging our integrated platform and operational capabilities, the university will benefit from a growing network of schools that enhance and support long-term enrollment while enabling us to deliver top-quality, market-relevant university education. This milestone also advances EEP’s roadmap toward a capital market listing, anchored by the partnership with TMG.”

EFG Hermes Investment Banking acted as the sole financial advisor for this strategic partnership.

This transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG)

Talaat Moustafa Group is the largest real estate and tourism developer in Egypt, and one of the leading integrated institutions in Egypt and the Middle East. Over nearly 55 years, the Group has successfully developed fully integrated, self-sustained, and sustainable cities and urban communities across Egypt, including Madinaty, Al Rehab, and Noor in East Cairo; SouthMED on the North West Coast; as well as Banan City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the “Joud” and “Yamal” projects in the Sultanate of Oman.

Talaat Moustafa Group is ranked among the top 6% of companies in emerging markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, with a market capitalization exceeding EGP 149 billion (equivalent to USD 3.1 billion). The Group also holds the largest land bank in Egypt, now exceeding 115 million square meters, and its developments are home to more than 1.5 million residents. The Group plans to extend its unique real estate development experience to more than 1.5 million new residents in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Iraq between 2025 and 2030.

About Egypt Education Platform (EEP)

Egypt Education Platform, a subsidiary of Egypt Education Fund (managed by EFG Hermes), is one of Egypt’s leading Pre-K–12 education platforms, led by a world-class management team that has overseen the successful ramp-up and integration and establishment of 25 assets operating across several high-ranking education brands, including GEMS branded schools, Hayat International Academies, Trillium and Petals Nurseries, and Selah El-Telmeez.

Since its establishment in 2019, EEP has built a distinguished education platform with over 5,000 teachers and employees and currently provides educational services to over 15,000 enrolled students across its growing network of education assets nationwide, in addition to more than 3 million students benefiting annually from Selah El-Telmeez’s educational platforms.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

