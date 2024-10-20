Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar celebrated big wins for their innovative digital solutions at two prestigious international awards ceremony.

Visit Qatar has won the ‘Enterprise AI Tech Awards’ in the Best Use Case of Gen AI 2024 category for its Visit Qatar GenAI Chatbot and Trip Planner. The announcement was made on October 3rd at the 8th Middle East Enterprise and Analytics Summit. This award is a testament to Visit Qatar’s commitment to redefining the travel experience by adopting the latest technologies and continuously striving for service excellence across all its offerings.

Visit Qatar has built a reputation for its cutting-edge digital platforms and is leading the way in AI-driven tourism. It is the first tourism entity in the region to introduce GenAI on its website. The groundbreaking GenAI Chatbot has redefined how travelers experience Qatar and the Trip Planner is aiming to set new standards in travel and tourism. The GenAI Chatbot and Trip Planner seamlessly communicate in over 50 languages, accurately answering inquiries, breaking barriers, and making travel planning accessible to a global audience.

Qatar Tourism's Service Excellence Academy has been honored with the Gold Travel Weekly Magellan Award for its groundbreaking Destination Education Programs. The Qatar Specialist and Qatar Host programs, renowned for their world-class training, were instrumental in securing this prestigious recognition.

The Qatar Specialist program leverages cutting-edge digital technology to provide international trade partners with exceptional learning experiences. This innovative approach empowers them to effectively sell and promote Qatar as a premier global destination.

Meanwhile, the Qatar Host program offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip frontline service professionals with the skills necessary to deliver unparalleled experiences to Qatar's visitors.

These programmes and initiatives enhance visitor planning and experiences, supports Qatar’s tourism ambitions, and aims to innovate the future of tourism and travel. These awards are a testament to Qatar Tourism’s commitment to service excellence across the tourism value chain, to achieve the goals and aspirations of enhancing Qatar’s position on the global tourism map.

