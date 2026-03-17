London — Cambridge IFA has announced the official launch of the Islamic Financial Times (IFT) mobile application, a new digital platform designed to provide comprehensive coverage and intelligence on the global Islamic finance industry. The app is now available for download on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Developed as a dedicated hub for Islamic finance professionals, researchers, investors and students, the Islamic Financial Times app brings together industry news, events, market insights, publications, data and expert analysis within a single integrated platform. The initiative reflects Cambridge IFA’s broader mission to enhance knowledge dissemination, improve access to industry intelligence, and support the continued growth and sophistication of the global Islamic finance ecosystem.

The platform provides users with real-time access to Islamic finance news and developments from across key global markets, complemented by curated analysis and expert perspectives on emerging trends, regulatory developments and market dynamics. In addition, the app features a dedicated events section, offering information on conferences, forums, training programmes and industry engagements relevant to the global Islamic finance community.

A key distinguishing feature of the platform is its data and intelligence module, which offers structured insights into the Islamic finance industry. This module enables users to explore sectoral data, market indicators, institutional profiles and industry trends across different segments of Islamic finance, supporting more informed research, strategic analysis and decision-making.

The Islamic Financial Times app has been released initially as a beta version, with further enhancements, expanded datasets and additional features planned in the coming weeks and months. Cambridge IFA has invited users from across the global Islamic finance community to engage with the platform and share feedback, which will play an important role in refining and strengthening the application.

The Islamic Financial Times app is now available for download worldwide on both Android and iOS devices.

About Cambridge IFA

Cambridge IFA is a global research, advisory. advocacy and knowledge platform dedicated to advancing Islamic finance through research, publications, executive education, strategic advisory and industry engagement. Through its various initiatives, Cambridge IFA continues to play a leading role in developing thought leadership and supporting the evolution of the Islamic financial services industry worldwide.