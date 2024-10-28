Qatar Tourism has revealed the winners of the Qatar Tourism Awards 2024, a night dedicated to honouring the organisations and individuals elevating Qatar as a premier global destination.

The winners of the second edition of the awards were announced at a ceremony that took place at the Raffles Doha Ballroom, attended by His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, Ms. Natalia Bayona, Executive Director of UN Tourism, and Ms. Basma Al- Mayman, UN Tourism Regional Director, Middle East.

Developed in partnership with the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), the Qatar Tourism Awards was launched to celebrate and recognise the remarkable contributions made by businesses and individuals that continually aspire to exemplify service excellence in customer service delivery. They are designed to encourage all industry actors who directly, or indirectly, deliver experiences to Qatar’s visitors to emulate exceptional initiatives characterised by uniqueness, sustainability, accessibility, and high-quality service.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, after welcoming the guests he emphasised on the growing interest of the awards, saying: “we are gathered for the second edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards to celebrate the outstanding contributions of businesses and individuals in creating exceptional tourism experiences. We evaluated over 1200 applicants, reflecting the growing interest from the public to participate in such prestigious awards.” HE continued with thanking the panel of judges for their transparency, objectivity and accuracy during the evaluation process. On strategy Mr. Saad said: “Qatar Tourism is committed toward a clear strategy aimed at making Qatar one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in the region, with service excellence at the heart of our priorities. Qatar Tourism Awards has become a benchmark of excellence, highlighting the best offerings, services, innovations, and achievements in the tourism sector.” In his closing, he encouraged all tourism professionals to apply for the next edition of the awards and showcased all the advantages including full access to the Winners Alumni Network.

This year, the Qatar Tourism Awards expanded from three to seven categories to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive representation of the visitor experience. The categories this year include Service Excellence, Gastronomic Experiences, Iconic Attractions, World- Class Events, Digital Footprint, Smart and Sustainable Tourism, and Community Leadership. Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, where they meticulously evaluated the businesses and individuals that excelled in each of the categories.

This year’s edition featured a new category, Tourism Influencer Award, included to celebrate the talented content creators who have brilliantly showcased Qatar’s vibrant culture and unique experiences to the world.

The Service Excellence category recognises outstanding businesses and individuals within the tourism sector that epitomise excellence in customer service. The 2024 winners are:

Outstanding 3-Star Hotel:

PREMIER INN DOHA EDUCATION CITY

Outstanding 4-Star Hotel:

EMBASSY SUITES DOHA OLD TOWN

Outstanding 5-Star Hotel:

MANDARIN ORIENTAL

Exceptional Spa Experience:

ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM

Exceptional Resort Experience:

ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM

Exceptional Holiday Home Experience:

THE COTTAGE

Outstanding New Tourism Accommodation:

WALDORF ASTORIA DOHA WEST BAY

The "Heart of Hospitality" award:

HALA EH SAYEGH

Tour Guide of the Year:

KAROLANNE PACHECO

Leading Destination Management Company:

Q MOMENTS

The Gastronomic Experiences category recognises venues that transform dining into an art form, crafting unforgettable culinary journeys. The 2024 winners are:

Outstanding Fine Dining Experience:

HAKKASAN

Exceptional Casual Dining Experience:

BAYT EL TALLEH

Premier Quick Service Experience:

EVERGREEN ORGANICS

Noteworthy Cafe Experience:

QINWAN PREMIUM DATES

Outstanding Authentic Qatari Dining Experience:

BELHAMBAR

Outstanding New Restaurant:

YUN

The Iconic Attraction and Activities category recognises Qatar’s most captivating and essential tourist destinations, activities and experiences. The 2024 winners are:

Outstanding Cultural Tourism Experience:

OLD DOHA PORT

Unforgettable Adventure Tourism Experience:

NATIONAL CRUISE TOURISM

Leading Local Retail Brand:

HIRAAT

Premier Shopping Mall Experience:

PLACE VENDÔME

Premier Theme Park Experience:

DOHA QUEST

Iconic Local Attraction:

MSHERIREB MUSEUMS

The World-Class Events category recognises small, medium and major events that have a significant impact on tourism and elevate Qatar’s profile on the global stage. The 2024 winners are:

Top MICE Event of the year:

DOHA FORUM

Leading Event Celebrating Local Culture:

OLD DOHA PORT

Premier Sport Event of The Year:

AFC ASIAN CUP QATAR 2023

Outstanding Multi-purpose MICE & Events Venue:

DOHA EXHIBITION AND CONVENTION CENTER

The Digital Footprint category recognises those who effectively use digital tools and platforms to enhance the visibility and reputation of Qatar’s Tourism sector. The 2024 winners are:

Outstanding Destination Campaign:

HAMAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

"Capture Qatar":

AHMED MOHAMED HASSAN

Tourism Influencer (Content Creator) of the Year:

SAOUD AL-KUWARI- SHLJADWAL

The Smart and Sustainable Tourism category recognises the visionary initiatives that revolutionise Qatar’s tourism landscape with innovative and environmentally conscious practices. The 2024 winners are:

Tourism Innovation Award:

HAYYA

Accessibility Initiative of the Year:

AFC ASIAN CUP QATAR 2023

Leading Sustainable Attraction:

MSHERIB DOWNTOWN

Leading Eco-Friendly Accommodation:

SHERATON GRAND DOHA RESORT & CONVENTION HOTEL

The Community Leadership category is a tribute to extraordinary individuals who inspire and catalyse positive change within Qatar’s tourism landscape. The winners are:

Tourism Personality of the Year:

DR. KHALID IBRAHIM AL- SULAITI, CEO of Katara Cultural Village

Emerging Leader in Tourism (Future Leader in Tourism):

JASSIM MOHAMMED EL EMADI, Vice President of Al Hazm Mall and CEO Mc Laren Automotive

Lifetime Achievement in Tourism:

HUSSAIN AL- FARDAN, Chairman of Al Fardan Group

