Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Ooredoo during the third edition of Web Summit Qatar 2026, one of the region’s leading global technology events. The MoU aims to establish the “Digital & Beyond Ventures” platform, marking a new phase in the strategic partnership between the two entities to strengthen Qatar’s entrepreneurship ecosystem by supporting innovation and enabling startups to grow and scale.

Through this collaboration, “Digital & Beyond,” the joint incubator of QDB and Ooredoo, will evolve from a business incubator into a jointly owned investment platform. The platform will focus on investing in Qatar-based startups operating in advanced technology sectors, enabling them to scale locally and regionally. This transition aims to channel investment support toward innovative, corporate-ready solutions, reflecting QDB’s commitment to strengthening private sector participation in the national business ecosystem and Ooredoo’s dedication to supporting national initiatives and contributing to Qatar’s economic development.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Mr. Mohammed Al-Emadi, Executive Director of Incubation and Venture Capital Investment at Qatar Development Bank, said: “This collaboration with our partners at Ooredoo reflects our commitment to supporting startups and innovation-led projects in technology and digitalization, while building bridges that connect technological innovation with market needs. This step takes the Digital & Beyond platform to broader investment horizons, building on the support it has provided since its launch.” He added: “We look forward to the impact that Digital & Beyond Ventures will have as a joint platform, aiming to strengthen early-stage investment and enable companies to transform their initial ideas and projects into practical solutions that benefit Qatar’s technology sector and contribute to building a competitive, knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.”

Mr. Thani Ali Al Malki, Chief Strategy and Digital Transformation Officer at Ooredoo, stated: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with QDB, elevating the role of the Digital & Beyond incubator in line with the significant progress of Qatar’s investment sector. We reaffirm our commitment to supporting ambitious ideas and bold solutions within the high-tech sector by equipping entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and leveraging the expertise of our teams. This will strengthen the role of youth in the national economy and help transform their digital ideas into globally competitive investment opportunities.”

Within this framework, QDB will manage the investment operations of the joint platform’s fund and oversee the delivery of specialized programs. This includes operating the platform efficiently and enabling it to provide tailored support packages to help startups develop their products and strengthen their investment readiness. For its part, Ooredoo will facilitate market access and support participating companies through its specialized teams. Furthermore, it will help companies turn innovative ideas into effective, corporate-ready solutions, giving them a genuine competitive advantage that supports growth and long-term sustainability.

Since its launch in 2016, the “Digital & Beyond” incubator has supported more than 35 startups across various sectors, with total investment and in-kind support amounting to QAR 4 million. In its next phase, the platform aims to invest in approximately 10 startups annually through an integrated pipeline that includes hackathons, pre-accelerator programs, accelerator programs, and early-stage investment.

This collaboration builds on QDB’s integrated support offering to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem, enhance the competitiveness of Qatar-based startups locally and regionally, and open practical pathways for accessing new markets. It comes amid strong momentum in Qatar’s technology sector over the past year, reflected in increased deal activity and a growing pipeline of promising opportunities. Together, these developments reinforce Qatar’s position as a leading global hub for innovation and investment, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and its economic diversification goals.

About Qatar Development Bank

Established in 1997 as a government-affiliated development institution, Qatar Development Bank aims to strengthen the national business landscape, fostering and driving the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar.

Throughout more than twenty-five years of economic development, Qatar Development Bank has achieved notable successes, cementing its position as a major contributor to the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, the private sector and a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

Qatar Development Bank’s strategy is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, with a focus on building a promising future for businesses in Qatar and empowering entrepreneurs to lead a sustainable and prosperous future.

Qatar Development Bank anchors its support framework on three interconnected pillars, beginning with the promotion of innovation by embracing and accelerating entrepreneurial ideas and investing in startups, developing local businesses by providing financial and advisory support, and enabling the export ecosystem to bolster Qatari exports and raise the competitiveness of Qatari products in global markets, in collaboration with partners from the governmental entities.

The bank's efforts are centered around diversifying support mechanisms to foster social and economic development, leveraging available resources to advance environmental, social and institutional governance and digital transformation efforts, and promoting innovation and creativity, with a focus on forging impactful local and global partnerships.

