Dubai, UAE: Qashio, the MENA region’s leading spend management solution, has announced the launch of Qashio Corporate Travel, a new platform that allows employees to issue and use company cards while booking corporate flights and hotels in one place. By bringing employee cards, travel bookings, and all related expenses onto a single system, Qashio enables companies to fully consolidate travel spend, maintain policy compliance, and gain real-time visibility across every transaction. The product is now available to both existing and new Qashio customers.

Launched ahead of the upcoming Eid and summer travel season, Qashio Corporate Travel allows companies to manage business travel bookings within the same platform they already use for expenses, cards, and approvals. Finance teams can secure price-matched fares on flights and hotels, access exclusive corporate rates, and ensure that every booking is automatically categorised and supported by built-in reconciliation and receipt management. With business travel spending in MENA expected to grow 8.3% annually and reach $270 billion by 2030, travel remains one of the most frequent sources of employee-driven spend outside direct finance control. Qashio Corporate Travel is designed to close this gap by bringing the full travel spend cycle into one cashless, policy-led platform.

Armin Moradi, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Qashio, said, "Corporate travel has traditionally been fragmented, manual, and difficult to control. With Qashio Corporate Travel, we are bringing travel into the same financial framework as every other company expense. Finance teams gain real-time visibility, stronger controls, and up to three per cent rebates, while employees get a smoother booking experience. This launch reflects how businesses in the region are evolving alongside national cashless strategies and higher expectations for transparency and efficiency.”

Beyond booking, Qashio Corporate Travel provides full visibility across travel and non-travel spend in one dashboard, with real-time tracking and automated reconciliation. Companies can book trips within seconds from a global inventory of more than 200 airlines and 1.5 million hotels, use Qashio Cards or alternative payment methods, and earn Qashio Points on every booking. A dedicated post-sale support centre manages inventory after purchase, while future enhancements will introduce travel ancillaries and structured approval flows to further align travel with internal finance policies.

Qashio’s launch of Corporate Travel builds on its wider international expansion. The company recently opened its European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, alongside existing offices in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. Today, Qashio serves thousands of enterprise and mid-market customers across the Middle East, the EU, and the UK, helping finance and operations teams reduce manual work, improve control, and unlock rewards from company spending. Strong demand across the Middle East, supported by expanding financial hubs and digital transformation agendas, has positioned Qashio as the most comprehensive international spend management platform to emerge from the region.

Qashio Corporate Travel is available immediately to all customers, with no usage fees. Businesses can now manage flights, hotels, and expenses in one place while supporting a fully cashless, policy-driven approach to corporate travel.

To learn more or activate Qashio Corporate Travel, visit www.qashio.com.

About Qashio

Qashio is a leading spend management platform that gives finance teams real-time visibility and control over company spending. With powerful automation features, unlimited cards, policy-driven approvals, and exclusive global reward partnerships, Qashio enables businesses to save time, reduce risk, and maximise value on every transaction. Headquartered in Dubai, Qashio is expanding rapidly across MENA, Europe and the UK.

In 2025 alone, Qashio accelerated its growth trajectory with a series of strategic milestones across the MENA region. The company expanded its physical presence with a new office in Abu Dhabi and scaled its UAE operations to over 100+ employees, strengthening its product, engineering, and go-to-market capabilities. Qashio also entered the Saudi market through the acquisition of Sanad Cash, reinforcing its commitment to building a unified spend management ecosystem across the GCC. During the year, Qashio significantly enhanced its flagship Qashio Points loyalty program, adding more than 10 airline partners and elite hotel groups, positioning it as one of the most comprehensive rewards propositions for business spending in the region. Additionally, the launch of Qashio for Travel introduced a specialised financial platform purpose-built for UAE-based travel agencies, OTAs, and TMCs, addressing the industry’s most critical challenges, including high FX costs, payment fraud, and manual operational inefficiencies.