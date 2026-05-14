New fully embedded integration allows retailers to manage the entire customer journey and financial reconciliation through a single global platform

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Adyen, the financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced a new collaboration with SAP, deepening its partnership to support the launch of the SAP Unified Payment solution. This native, fully embedded solution is designed to remove the structural complexity of global commerce by connecting digital storefronts directly to the financial backbone of the enterprise.

As global commerce scales, brands are increasingly burdened by the cost and chaos of managing a patchwork of local banks, disparate payment processors and disconnected fraud tools. This disjointed infrastructure leads to manual reconciliation, inconsistent data and lost revenue. Integrated with Adyen’s financial technology platform, SAP Unified Payment helps replace fragmented payment setups with a single, global financial stack embedded directly into SAP Commerce Cloud to replace third-party gateways. The solution is deeply integrated across Ecommerce, Point of Sale (POS), and ERP.

A Strategic Leap for Enterprise Commerce

SAP Unified Payment is built for businesses seeking simplicity and speed without sacrificing performance – turning payments into a growth engine: by leveraging Adyen’s single global platform, businesses that use SAP Commerce Cloud can gain access to:

AI-Driven Revenue Uplift and Fraud Management: By leveraging AI trained on over a trillion dollars in global transactions, Adyen’s single platform optimizes authorisation routing and utilises Dynamic Identification to recognise loyal customers across channels. This intelligence helps increase conversion and proactively blocks fraud without adding customer friction.

By leveraging AI trained on over a trillion dollars in global transactions, Adyen’s single platform optimizes authorisation routing and utilises Dynamic Identification to recognise loyal customers across channels. This intelligence helps increase conversion and proactively blocks fraud without adding customer friction. Native SAP S/4HANA & ERP Sync: A direct link that provides real-time settlement visibility and automated reconciliation, providing a data-rich foundation for financial excellence.

A direct link that provides real-time settlement visibility and automated reconciliation, providing a data-rich foundation for financial excellence. Global Scalability: The ability to scale into new markets with a single contract and a single technical interface, supporting hundreds of local payment methods.

“Commerce has evolved faster than the financial systems supporting it,” said Roelant Prins, Chief Commercial Officer at Adyen. “By moving away from fragmented vendor management and adopting a single platform, businesses finally gain a clear view of their data. This isn’t just about processing a transaction, it’s about eliminating operational complexity, reducing fraud and ensuring that reconciling a cross-border payment is as automated as a local transaction.”

“SAP Unified Payment brings payments natively into the heart of the customer experience,” added Balaji Balasubramanian, President, Chief Product Officer - SAP Customer Experience and Consumer Industries at SAP. “By embedding enterprise-grade payments directly into SAP Commerce Cloud and partnering with Adyen’s global payment platform, we are helping customers simplify their payment landscape, go live faster and drive higher performance and conversion at scale – through a single, seamless SAP experience.”

New Industry Standard

The launch marks a definitive shift in the enterprise landscape: moving away from complex, external payment gateways towards a future where financial technology is a native, inseparable part of the enterprise software stack. For the consumer, this means a faster, more reliable checkout; for the merchant, it means an automated, data-driven path to global expansion.

Raneem Abudaqqa

Senior Consultant | PR & Corporate Communications

Nawras Communications

E: raneem@nawrascommunications.com

M: +971 (50) 694 4650

Nawrascommunications.com