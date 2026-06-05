Dubai: Synology, a global technology company that enables businesses to manage, secure, and protect their data, unveiled a series of product updates at COMPUTEX 2026 across data management, backup and recovery, surveillance, business productivity, and private cloud environments. The latest updates address growing requirements among GCC organizations for stronger cyber resilience, data governance, and AI-driven operations.

The innovations include the next generation of DiskStation Manager (DSM), ActiveProtect Manager 2.0, the new DP5200 appliance, expanded surveillance and access control solutions, new additions to Synology Office Suite, and updates to the Bee Series private cloud ecosystem.

The updates come as organizations across the Middle East, particularly in the GCC, reassess how they manage rapidly growing data volumes, secure increasingly distributed infrastructure, prepare for AI workloads, and improve recovery readiness across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments. According to industry forecasts, IT spending in the Middle East and North Africa is expected to reach USD 169 billion in 2026, representing an 8.9 percent increase from 2025, while end-user spending on information security is projected to reach USD 4 billion in 2026.

Philip Wong, Chairman and CEO of Synology, stated: “Data is at the heart of everything we build, and trust is the foundation. From enterprise infrastructure to personal cloud solutions, we develop every product to give users complete control over their data, backed by uncompromising security, reliability, and privacy, so they can embrace what’s next with confidence.”

For regional businesses, the announcements reflect a broader shift in technology priorities as AI adoption accelerates and organizations seek greater control over how data is stored, governed, protected, and recovered across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments.

Mike Chen, Senior Regional Sales Manager for the Middle East, Synology, added: “As Middle Eastern enterprises navigate increasingly complex data landscapes, the demand for heightened visibility, governance, and operational resilience has intensified. Our latest enhancements across DSM, ActiveProtect, and our broader enterprise portfolio directly address these requirements. Together, these updates establish a secure data management framework, guarantee business continuity through recovery readiness, and deliver the infrastructure vital for future AI initiatives.”

The next generation of DSM introduces capabilities designed for both AI-ready and enterprise-scale environments. With support for GPU-powered NAS systems and AI appliances, organizations can enable on-premises AI inference and governance while maintaining full control over their data infrastructure. Synology has also introduced DSM Agent to automate and orchestrate workflows across systems, while Cluster Manager provides centralized management for large-scale deployments, including workload migration, quality-of-service controls, and unified protection management. Additional enhancements include Active Insight’s Mass Deployment feature for faster multi-site provisioning and an upgraded Log Center to improve observability, compliance, and security monitoring.

Synology also announced ActiveProtect Manager 2.0, extending backup and recovery support to AWS EC2, Azure VM, Proxmox, Nutanix AHV, and Google Workspace. The platform enables cross-platform recovery across hybrid cloud and virtualized infrastructures and introduces AI-powered anomaly and malware detection capabilities to help organizations identify threats and strengthen recovery preparedness. Complementing the platform, the new DP5200 appliance expands the ActiveProtect portfolio with an additional deployment option for centralized data protection.

Further expanding its surveillance ecosystem, Synology introduced new access control solutions, including the AC100 door controller and AR Series readers, alongside new DC Series dome cameras and Deep Video Analytics appliances featuring AI-powered semantic event search and re-identification path tracking. The company also unveiled Surveillance365, a video surveillance-as-a-service (VSaaS) offering that integrates with on-premises Surveillance Station deployments, enabling hybrid cloud monitoring for remote and multi-site environments. The solution is designed organizations for organizations requiring remote and multi-site security monitoring, and other distributed environments where centralized security management is becoming increasingly important.

In business productivity, Synology expanded its Office Suite with the introduction of ChatPlus and Meet, bringing secure communication and virtual meeting capabilities under organizational control. Both solutions feature AI-powered transcription and translation while keeping data stored on-premises, enabling organizations to enhance business productivity without compromising governance or privacy requirements.

For individuals and homes, Synology announced updates to its BeeStation and BeeStation Plus offerings, further expanding storage options. New features include BeeCamera, which enables home monitoring through BeeStation Plus using Synology cameras, and Synology Deep Search, an AI-powered local search function for macOS and Windows that allows users to quickly find and manage personal content while maintaining complete privacy and local data ownership.

Together, these product updates reinforce Synology’s commitment to helping organizations and individuals manage, protect, and maximize the value of their data in an increasingly AI-driven world.

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971 4 4546093

Fax: +971 4 3612432

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.com