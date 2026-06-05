Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has added 15 tokenized stocks and ETFs as eligible margin assets within its Unified Trading Account and Multi-Asset Mode for USDT-M Futures. Effective June 4 (UTC+8), users can utilize select tokenized equities and ETFs as collateral while trading futures, expanding capital efficiency across multiple asset classes within a single account structure.

The newly supported assets include rAAPL, rAMZN, rMETA, rMU, rTSLA, rGOOGL, rNVDA, rINTC, rMSFT, rASML, rAVGO, rTSM, rQQQ, rSPY, and rSNDK. The update expands the utility of tokenized assets on Bitget by allowing users to deploy them beyond spot market exposure and integrate them into futures trading strategies.

“As tokenized assets continue to gain traction across global markets, users are looking for more ways to utilize their holdings across different trading activities,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “Adding tokenized stocks and ETFs as margin assets increases flexibility within the Unified Trading Account and supports a more seamless experience across crypto and traditional market products.”

Bitget's Unified Trading Account allows users to manage spot assets, futures positions, and margin requirements through a consolidated framework. Under the Multi-Asset Mode for USDT-M Futures, eligible assets can contribute to margin requirements, helping users optimize capital allocation while maintaining exposure across different markets. The addition of tokenized stocks and ETFs further broadens the range of assets available within this system.

The launch reflects growing demand for trading infrastructure that connects digital assets with traditional financial markets. As tokenized equities gain adoption, traders increasingly look to move capital efficiently across products without transferring funds between separate accounts or converting holdings into a single settlement asset. Expanding margin eligibility supports this trend by increasing the practical utility of tokenized assets within a broader trading environment.

The announcement follows Bitget's continued expansion of its Universal Exchange ecosystem, which brings together crypto assets, tokenized financial instruments, and derivatives trading under a single account. The platform currently offers access to more than 100 tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, foreign exchange products, and precious metals, giving users broader access to global financial markets through a unified trading experience.