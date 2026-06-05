Taipei, Taiwan: Synology is unveiling its latest innovations at COMPUTEX 2026, featuring a comprehensive portfolio of AI-enhanced solutions spanning the next generation of DiskStation Manager (DSM), the new ActiveProtect appliance and management platform, a full video surveillance ecosystem, new additions to Synology Office Suite, and the Bee Series private cloud ecosystem.

"Data is at the heart of everything we build, and trust is the foundation," said Philip Wong, Chairman and CEO of Synology. "From enterprise infrastructure to personal cloud solutions, we develop every product to give users complete control over their data, backed by uncompromising security, reliability, and privacy, so they can always embrace what's next with confidence."

The next generation of DSM

The next generation of DSM is built to be both AI-ready and enterprise-ready. With support for GPU NAS and AI appliances, it enables fully on-premises AI inference and governance, while the new DSM Agent orchestrates intelligent, automated workflows across the entire system.

For large-scale deployments, Cluster Manager unifies multiple systems under a single interface with workload migration, QoS, and centralized protection. Active Insight's new Mass Deployment feature enables rapid provisioning across multiple sites, and a revamped Log Center adds enterprise observability capabilities for enhanced security and compliance.

ActiveProtect Manager 2.0 and DP5200

ActiveProtect Manager (APM) 2.0 extends protection to AWS EC2, Azure VM, Proxmox, Nutanix AHV, and Google Workspace with cross-platform recovery, allowing businesses to maintain end-to-end resiliency across hybrid cloud and virtualization environments. To ensure proactive threat mitigation, the platform integrates AI-powered anomaly and malware detection. The new DP5200 further expands the ActiveProtect lineup with more deployment flexibility for enterprises.

New surveillance access control, DVA appliances, and hybrid cloud monitoring

Synology broadens its surveillance ecosystem with new access control solutions including the AC100 door controller and AR Series readers, new DC Series dome cameras, and new Deep Video Analytics (DVA) appliances with AI semantic event search and re-identification path tracking capabilities. Completing the ecosystem, Surveillance365 brings VSaaS capabilities that integrate seamlessly with on-premises Surveillance Station, giving businesses a unified hybrid cloud platform for remote and multi-site security monitoring.

Synology Office suite expanded with ChatPlus and Meet

Synology Office Suite adds ChatPlus and Meet, bringing enterprise-grade communication with granular permission and management controls. Both integrate AI-powered transcription and translation, helping teams work more efficiently while keeping all data fully on-premises and under organizational control.

Bee Series private cloud ecosystem for individuals and homes

The expanded BeeStation and BeeStation Plus lineup now offers a wider range of options to accommodate various storage needs. BeeCamera enables home monitoring on BeeStation Plus with Synology cameras, and Synology Deep Search brings AI-powered local search across personal content on macOS and Windows, enabling users to find anything with AI without compromising on privacy.

Visitors are encouraged to discover Synology’s latest innovations in person at COMPUTEX 2026. To learn more, please visit: event.synology.com/en-global/computex-2026