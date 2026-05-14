Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), participated as the Platinum Sponsor of the University of Jordan Job Expo 2026, the largest university job fair in Jordan, held on Sunday and Monday, 10–11 May at the UJ Stadium, highlighting its commitment to engaging with students and supporting future talent within the aviation sector.

Throughout the two-day expo, Joramco connected with youth, students, and talents through its booth and the “Future Careers Hub,” sponsored by Joramco Academy, which featured inspiring Jordanian success stories designed to spark conversations with the youth around ambition, career growth, and future opportunities while creating an interactive space that encouraged students to explore different career paths and connect directly with professionals from various sectors.

As part of Joramco’s participation, attendees were introduced to the company’s expanding global presence in aircraft maintenance, as well as the training opportunities offered through Joramco Academy. The activation also included a session titled “Careers in Aviation,” delivered by Laurence Beraldo, Head of Training Academy, which highlighted the aviation industry’s increasing global demand for skilled maintenance talent and the growing opportunities within the sector.

Commenting on the occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, said: “Our continued sponsorship of the University of Jordan Career Fair reflects the strong partnership we share with the university, while also demonstrating Joramco’s commitment to empowering youth within the aviation and aircraft maintenance sector.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 25 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Joramco Website: https://joramco.com.jo

Joramco Facebook Page: https://facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Website: https://joramcoacademy.com

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy