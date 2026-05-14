The MEA automotive aftermarket industry is one of the fastest-growing globally, forecast to grow to USD87 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of up to 7%

The 23rd edition of Automechanika Dubai will take place from 10–12 November 2026 at DEC

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Automechanika Dubai, the largest international trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has announced that its 2026 edition will relocate to the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City, from 10-12 November, marking a new chapter in the show’s continued global expansion.

The announcement follows the record success of the 2025 edition, which welcomed 50,308 visitors from 162 countries, up from 149 last year and included a 15% year-on-year increase in international visitors. The increase reflects the truly international nature and importance of Automechanika Dubai, which brought together 2,273 exhibitors from 63 countries across 20 halls, showcasing the latest innovations in digital transformation, electrification, sustainability, and the rising regional manufacturing sector.

Located at the centre of Dubai’s future growth corridor, DEC offers direct proximity to Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), which is set to become the world’s largest travel hub with a projected capacity of 150 million passengers annually within the next decade. Positioned alongside Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA and Dubai South, DEC anchors a fully integrated trade and logistics ecosystem, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global gateway for connectivity and cross-border commerce.

Market growth underpins expansion strategy

The relocation to DEC reflects the sustained growth of the regional automotive aftermarket industry. According to Glasgow Research and Consulting, the MEA automotive aftermarket industry is forecast to reach USD87 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of up to 7%, making it one of the fastest-growing globally.

This market expansion is driven by rising vehicle parc across the region, increasing demand for maintenance and repair services, digitalisation of supply chains, fleet growth, and accelerating electrification. As the sector scales in both value and complexity, Automechanika Dubai’s move to a larger, future-ready venue ensures the exhibition grows in parallel with the industry.

New chapter for the automotive aftermarket in the region

Building on this momentum, the move to DEC reflects the sustained exhibitor demand and long-term growth ambitions. With 2,400 exhibitors expected for 2026, early industry response has been positive, with a growing number of returning participants and new international companies securing space ahead of the move.

Several exhibitors have already confirmed their participation, including Emirates Keys, Hankook & Company, Hanon Systems, Hyundai Sungwoo Solite, Lubrex, National Paints, Niterra, Ramy Automotive, Rhinomotive, Sonax, amongst others.

DEC offers significantly expanded capacity and long-term scalability, with exhibition space for the 2026 edition increasing to 110,000 sqm. This enhanced footprint will enable the expansion of product sections and international pavilions, directly supporting the region’s projected aftermarket growth and increasing global participation.

Tommy Le, Automechanika Dubai’s Show Manager at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Our move to the Dubai Exhibition Centre in 2026 is closely aligned with Dubai’s D33 economic agenda, which places trade, investment and global competitiveness at the heart of the Emirate’s long-term vision.

“As the future epicentre for mega events and international business gatherings, DEC represents the next phase of Dubai’s evolution as a world-leading exhibition and logistics hub. Its scale, connectivity and future-ready infrastructure provide the ideal platform to support our continued expansion, deepen international partnerships and contribute meaningfully to the Emirate’s economic ambitions. The decision has been strongly endorsed by our industry stakeholders, who recognise the long-term strategic value of this move.”

Strengthening the UAE’s position as a global automotive hub

The move to DEC aligns closely with the UAE’s economic roadmap under Vision 2031, reinforcing the country’s position as a strategic bridge between East and West and a global hub for trade, innovation and sustainable growth. Expo City’s technologically advanced, sustainability-driven ecosystem offers a dynamic platform for meaningful business engagement that extends far beyond the exhibition halls, creating new opportunities for cross-border collaboration and industry advancement.

Within this environment, Automechanika Dubai 2026 will continue to build on its six core pillars of sustainability, electrification and digitalisation, innovation, training, and safety, ensuring the event remains at the forefront of industry transformation.

Flagship features, including Aftermarket Central (formerly known as Automechanika Academy), Innovation4Mobility, AfriConnections, Modern Workshop, LABX Conference, Fleet FWD, CV Evolution, and the Automechanika Dubai Awards, will further strengthen the exhibition’s role as a catalyst for knowledge exchange, technological progress, and strategic partnerships across the global automotive aftermarket.

Together, the new venue and enhanced programme reflect Automechanika Dubai’s continued commitment to supporting the UAE’s economic diversification strategy while shaping the future of mobility across the Middle East, Africa and beyond.

For more information, please visit the website.

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About Automechanika Dubai

Automechanika Dubai is the largest international automotive aftermarket trade show in the Middle East taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre between 10 – 12 November 2026. Automechanika Dubai acts as the central trading link for markets that are difficult to reach, connecting the wider Middle East, Africa, Asia and key CIS countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,700* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2025 were more than € 766* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

*Preliminary figures 2025

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2024/25 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 8,400 exhibitors and attracted 266,000 visitors from over 178 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.