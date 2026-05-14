2,509 students achieve a 99.96% pass rate

35% of students score above 90%

Group school average across 11 GEMS CBSE schools: 85.7%

Dubai, UAE – Students across GEMS Education’s CBSE curriculum schools have delivered another year of strong academic performance in the Grade 12 board examinations, reflecting sustained commitment to excellence across the network.

These results mark an important milestone in students’ academic journeys and reinforce GEMS Education’s focus on nurturing confident, future-ready learners through high-quality teaching and holistic development.

Top headlines:

A total of 2,509 GEMS students sat the Grade 12 examinations this year, achieving a 99.96% pass rate

35.0% of students scored an average of 90% and above

22.4% of students scored between 85% and 89.9%

99.8% of students scored more than 60%

The group school average across 11 GEMS CBSE schools stands at 85.7%

Dino Varkey, Group CEO at GEMS Education, congratulated the cohort and GEMS educations, “This year’s results come in the context of truly extraordinary circumstances. Our excellent pass rate and improved average reflect not only academic achievement but remarkable resilience. We are immensely proud of our students, and deeply grateful to our educators and parents who stood steadfast in their support. We also appreciate the CBSE Board’s commitment to ensuring fairness and credibility in assessment, enabling our students to move forward with confidence.”

Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, commented: “Outcomes sustained year after year are built through a community united in purpose. They highlight the grit, adaptability, and character shown by our students and educators alike. We are immensely proud of all they have achieved.”

Among this year’s top achievers are students who have not only excelled within their schools but also distinguished themselves across the GEMS network.

Leading the cohort with the highest Grade 12 score among all GEMS CBSE students is Abida Omer Karjikar from Our Own English High School - Sharjah, who achieved 100%.

Reflecting on her achievement, Abida Omer Karjikar, who is also a topper in the humanitarian stream and plans to pursue a B.Sc. Psychology at Middlesex University, Dubai, said: “The scariest moment is always just before you start. I thank my school, teachers, and parents for their constant support. Scoring 100% in Grade 12 is a proud milestone, and I now aspire to pursue Psychology.”

Other top-performing Grade 12 GEMS students include:

Apurva Ranjit Prasannalayam, 99.8%, GEMS Our Own Indian School - Dubai

Aadhira Muthukumar, 99.6%, GEMS Our Own English High School - Dubai

Dhanvi Rajesh, 99.6%, GEMS Our Own English High School - Dubai

Jathin Vijay, 99.6%, GEMS Millennium School - Sharjah

Adithi Pramod Nair, 99.6%, GEMS Our Own Indian School - Dubai

Sharing her experience, Apurva Ranjit Prasannalayam, said: “I am truly grateful to my school and teachers, whose guidance, patience and unwavering support have shaped who I am today. Their encouragement has inspired me to strive for excellence and believe in my abilities. Looking ahead, I am excited to grow, expand my knowledge and embrace new challenges, while staying focused, motivated and committed to my future goals.”

With more than 2,500 candidates across 11 schools, GEMS Education remains one of the largest providers of CBSE education in the UAE.

GEMS Millennium School – Sharjah rose to the top position among all GEMS Education schools, with the average score of 90.9%, followed by Our Own English High School - Sharjah with 90.7%, and GEMS Our Own English High School - Dubai with 87.5%. The student cohort numbers have remained similar for the past three years.

With a year-on-year rise in the group average and a near-perfect pass rate across the network, GEMS Education continues to demonstrate sustained excellence and strong academic continuity across its CBSE schools.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

Media Contact

Ambika Jadeja: ajadeja@webershandwick.com